Rick Jackson knows hardship. That’s what drove his self-made success.
‘Alone’ is the wrong attribute to define ‘self-made.’ ‘Without’ is where self-made starts.
AJC
By Cliff Oxford – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Recently, Mary McCartin Wearn wrote a guest opinion column in the AJC, challenging readers to “unpack” the so-called self-made myth tied to Georgia Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson.
First, I believe strongly in Wearn’s chosen field — humanities — and, in fact, have donated to Georgia Humanities, the very organization she once led.
However, as a citizen, entrepreneur and founder of cliffco, the largest membership of category business leaders in the country, virtually all having one common trait: self-made.
Seeing self-made in action every day, I feel Wearn, with great intentions, is unpacking the attributes of self-made from a professor’s desk rather than the real world of work and success, as in entrepreneurship or family farms.
Wearn also contends the self-made man might not be a good fit for the modern-day legislature and the nuances of governing.
Truthfully, she has a valid point. Like most of the huge entrepreneurial successes, such as Rick Jackson, we see a hyper-focused, benevolent, bullish leader in front of it, leading the charge.
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How both Republicans and Democrats will benefit
My limited recent government experience was trying to offer a hand in protecting the Okefenokee Swamp.
Special thanks to Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and James M. Cox Foundation Chair Jim Kennedy. It worked out in a land/business/nonprofit deal — no thanks to the state government, which I perceived to be overwhelmingly and squarely on the side of the Alabama mining company and its lobby.
So, I don’t necessarily agree we need more of the political class and less self-made — here is the biggest reason. A consistent attribute we found in self-made leaders is high integrity in calling out right and wrong, as was exactly needed in protecting the Okefenokee Swamp.
You were either on the side of the mining lobby or for total protection of one of Georgia’s natural resources. Maybe if the alligator and gar made political contributions, the political class would have at least given them a fair hearing.
I believe his self-made status will be a gift to Georgia and, by the way, also to Democrats, whose whole party’s purpose was to help those “without.” “Without” will have a champion, and we will have a governor who can act from a principled position of what is right and wrong.
Cliff Oxford is the founder of Atlanta-based CliffCo, the largest membership of self-made entrepreneurs and category leaders in the United States.
Disclosure: Cox Enterprises is the parent company of the AJC.
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