Opinion Anti-abortion Christians will decide this election, one way or another Sitting out because the race feels ‘safe’ or because politics feel exhausting is still a decision. Share Anti-abortion and pro-abortion demonstrators display signs at the Georgia State Capitol building while the Senate debates the anti-abortion "heartbeat bill" in 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

AJC By Joshua Edmonds – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 6 minutes ago

I know pro-lifers take many shapes and forms, but this one is for my Christian brothers and sisters. We need to have a quick chat about what’s going on here in Georgia. There is a temptation among some to believe that Christians shouldn’t engage in politics. Even further, there are many pro-life Christians who feel frustrated (in many cases, rightfully so) with the direction of national politics as of late. But, here at home, we need to reconcile our frustration with the reality that Jesus didn’t call his followers to sit on the sidelines of the communities where he placed us.

Related Story Georgia women should no longer suffer from anti-abortion politicians’ agenda October 28, 2026 If pro-lifers neglect to turn out, the leadership that has protected the “heartbeat bill” framework will be replaced by officials committed to rolling it back. Tangibly, this means we’ll see expansion of chemical abortion access through the mail, banning prayer outside of abortion facilities, defunding nonprofit prenatal service providers in favor of taxpayer-funded abortion and even allowing the legal challenge to the “heartbeat bill” to go unopposed.

That is not abstract speculation. It is the explicit policy agenda of the opposing side, and close statewide races have been decided by far fewer votes than the current turnout gap implies. There’s time to close the voter turnout gap Gov. Brian Kemp signs the "heartbeat bill" in 2019, which outlawed most abortions after a fetus' heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. (Bob Andres/AJC) Pro-life Christians are not called to win every election. We are called to be faithful with the opportunities we are given.

Scripture is clear that we will give an account — not only for the content of our votes when we cast them, but for whether we used the influence we possessed when the opportunity to protect the vulnerable was placed in our hands. Sitting out because the race feels “safe” or because politics feel exhausting is still a decision. It is a decision that leaves the salt in the shaker and the light under a basket while those who oppose everything our faith dictates we stand for begin to actively shape the laws that govern the most defenseless among us.

Related Story How Ossoff won over Trump voters in Valdosta, Tifton and Toccoa October 29, 2026 Georgia’s pro-life advances since 2019 demonstrate what is possible when enough people treat the unborn as God’s image-bearers and act accordingly. The same principle works in reverse. The early numbers are a warning, not a verdict. There is still time to close the gap. The question is whether those who claim the name of Christ will treat this moment with stewardship or with stagnation. Romans chapter 14 tells us that, one day, you and I will be called to account before our creator. And that account will include not just how we voted, but for whether we voted at all.

I, for one, plan to report that I held the line for my family, my community and my state. Early voting ends Friday; Election Day is Tuesday. You can find your polling locations at mvp.sos.ga.gov. You can find a list of candidates certified as pro-life by Georgia Life Alliance Committee.