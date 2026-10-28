Opinion Georgia women should no longer suffer from anti-abortion politicians’ agenda Electing new leaders into Georgia’s halls of power is critical to a future where women’s rights are restored and protected. Share Abortion rights activists protested outside the Nathan Deal Justice Center during the hearing of the challenge to Georgia's abortion law at the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Jessica Mackler – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 24 minutes ago

When I’m asked why I’ve dedicated my life to helping elect Democratic women, my mind often goes to the women of Georgia. In the four years since Republicans took a wrecking ball to women’s constitutional rights and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they are among the women who have suffered most. Young mothers like Candi Miller and Amber Nicole Thurman have died preventable deaths at the hands of Georgia’s cruel, six-week abortion ban. OB-GYNs across the state have come forward to warn that the ban is wreaking havoc on Georgia’s healthcare system. Emergency rooms are turning away women who are miscarrying. Doctors are forced to choose between withholding care from patients or losing their medical licenses. Women are opting not to seek life-saving medical treatment for fear of being persecuted. And families are shouldering the steep financial burdens of traveling out-of-state for care.

Related Story Guest Column: Georgia’s abortion law was not responsible for young mom’s death In a recent survey for Georgia Life Alliance, Georgia’s largest anti-abortion organization, Strickland indicated that he opposes the law’s exceptions for victims of rape and incest. And he admitted that he’ll not only fight to further restrict abortion access in Georgia if elected; he’d also use the power of the attorney general’s office to meddle across state lines and impose the same cruelty on women in other states.

These aren’t leaders who have Georgians’ best interests in mind. Jackson and Strickland are driven by their own personal political agendas — and they are at stark odds with the very people they want to represent. Democratic women are fighting to chart a path forward Shanette Williams (center) speaks during a fundraising event for Planned Parenthood Southeast in Buckhead. Williams' daughter, Amber Nicole Thurman, died in 2022 from abortion-related complications. She was joined by Turiya Tomlin-Randall, the older sister of Candi Miller, who also died in 2022 from abortion-related complications. (Maya T. Prabhu/AJC 2025) Right now, families are clamoring for leaders who will address the cost of living crisis and make their everyday lives easier. The vast majority (84%) of reproductive age women in Georgia support abortion being legal in all or most cases. And yet, Jackson and Strickland are focused on stripping away the little bodily autonomy Georgia women still have under the eyes of the law.

When I’m asked why I’ve dedicated my life to helping elect Democratic pro-choice women, I not only think of Georgia women because of the torment they’ve suffered in the aftermath of losing Roe. It’s also because Georgia women are at the center of taking back power from the extremists who manufactured this situation in the first place.