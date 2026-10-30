Seniors stretch at Ebenezer Healthcare Services, a Korean senior center in Norcross, on Monday, October 7, 2024. Nonpartisan organization Asian Americans Advancing Justice was there to register seniors to vote and help them update their registration. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

‘I wish more of our leaders would recognize that providing language access isn’t a political compromise.’

‘I wish more of our leaders would recognize that providing language access isn’t a political compromise.’

By Jongwon Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jongwon Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When I immigrated from South Korea to Georgia 18 years ago, I failed my driver’s license test five times.

My driving skills weren’t the issue — I was already an experienced driver — but my English skills were.

During the road test, I struggled to understand the proctor’s instructions when he told me to “take your foot off the brake.”

It was an embarrassing, but valuable, experience for me because Georgia Department of Driver Services also offered the written exam in several languages, including Korean. Without help from those in-language materials, I might have failed 10 more times.