When I immigrated from South Korea to Georgia 18 years ago, I failed my driver’s license test five times.
My driving skills weren’t the issue — I was already an experienced driver — but my English skills were.
During the road test, I struggled to understand the proctor’s instructions when he told me to “take your foot off the brake.”
It was an embarrassing, but valuable, experience for me because Georgia Department of Driver Services also offered the written exam in several languages, including Korean. Without help from those in-language materials, I might have failed 10 more times.
Learning English is important, but it’s hard
Every new immigrant should do their best to learn English, but it takes significant time and effort — especially for hard-working new immigrants working 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to build a life here.
Personally, it took me a decade to build fluency by reading newspapers and attending night classes.
Considering these situations, having access to a Korean-language driving test at the beginning of my new life was an early sign that Georgia was ready to welcome a new neighbor like me.
The exact same spirit applies to the in-language sample ballots and/or resources provided in Gwinnett, Cobb, and DeKalb counties.
They help new citizens understand their rights, break down language barriers and make informed decisions. That is why I’ve volunteered with Gwinnett Language Equity Group for over four years to help provide ballot translation materials in Korean.
Every new immigrant should do their best to learn English, but it takes significant time and effort — especially for hard-working new immigrants working 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to build a life here.
Personally, it took me a decade to build fluency by reading newspapers and attending night classes.
Considering these situations, having access to a Korean-language driving test at the beginning of my new life was an early sign that Georgia was ready to welcome a new neighbor like me.
The exact same spirit applies to the in-language sample ballots and/or resources provided in Gwinnett, Cobb, and DeKalb counties.
They help new citizens understand their rights, break down language barriers and make informed decisions. That is why I’ve volunteered with Gwinnett Language Equity Group for over four years to help provide ballot translation materials in Korean.
A recent AJC report shows that federal authorities are examining Georgia counties that provide election materials in languages other than English. But in-language sample ballots/resources have nothing to do with noncitizen voting.
Rather, they are simply effective tools that help new citizens with limited English skills participate meaningfully in our local democracy.
These “good, legal immigrants” have spent years — sometimes decades — and rigorous effort to earn their American citizenship. They are fully qualified voters who deserve equal access to the voting process in Georgia.
Good politicians want to make new Americans welcome
At a recent Korean festival at Gwinnett Place Mall, I watched political candidates and local leaders — including Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson and Gwinnett County Commission Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson — greet community members with a warm “Annyeonghaseyo” (hello).
That simple gesture made everyone feel seen and respected. In-language ballots convey that exact same spirit of civic inclusion.
I wish more of our leaders would recognize that providing language access isn’t a political compromise — it is the ultimate expression of Southern hospitality.
Jongwon Lee, Esq., is an attorney in Duluth who wrote this in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the Gwinnett Language Equity Group or the Gwinnett County Election Office.
Send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.
The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.