Opinion Georgia Tech’s success is thanks to state leaders’ belief in higher education Outgoing president Ángel Cabrera shares how the university has grown and thrived over the years. Share A graduate reacts after shaking hands with Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera during the Spring 2026 Commencement at the McCamish Pavilion on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Ángel Cabrera – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 24 minutes ago

In my last few days as president of Georgia Tech, I have a simple message for the people and leaders of Georgia: Thank you, and let’s keep going. Georgia has built something special in the partnership between our state and its public universities. State leaders, from Gov. Brian Kemp to every member of our legislature, have championed and invested in Georgia students and the universities that serve them. In return, our public universities have grown to develop the talent, drive and innovation the state economy needs to grow. Our universities have become vital assets in raising Georgia’s reputation as a place to live, work and do business.

Related Story Guest Column: Sonny Perdue: College still pays. We can’t afford to pretend otherwise. They are also our best tool for navigating the artificial intelligence revolution that is shaking the foundations of our economy and society. For Georgia Tech, the calling to serve the state through periods of uncommon transformation is not new. Loading... Innovation and talent are our calling cards Ángel Cabrera is the 12th president of Georgia Tech. He assumes a new role as president of the Aspen Institute on Nov. 1, 2026. (Courtesy) The Institute was established in 1885 amid enormous economic and societal change. The then-named Georgia School of Technology was founded 20 years after the Civil War to help rebuild, modernize and industrialize the economy of an envisioned New South. From our very first days, we have been charged with developing talent, advancing technology, strengthening industry and expanding economic opportunity for the people of this state and beyond. Our cherished motto of Progress and Service still defines us and remains as consequential today as it was then. Georgia Tech is a project of the people of this state that relies on the investments of the people it serves. And Georgia does invest in higher education — substantially. Including appropriations and financial aid, our state’s investment per student in 2025 was 17% above the national average, which allowed our universities to grow and keep tuition 44% below the national average. Investments have kept growing and, this year, Gov. Kemp took another important step with the creation of the DREAMS Scholarship Program, an endowment to provide need-based financial aid for Georgia students. With our state behind us, Georgia Tech has become one of the fastest-growing universities in the nation in both enrollment and research while providing the best value to students and to the state. As of last fall, Georgia Tech was serving 4,900 more undergraduate students than it did in 2019, almost 3,000 of whom were Georgians. Altogether, we have added more than 22,000 students in the past seven years. The Institute was established in 1885 amid enormous economic and societal change. The then-named Georgia School of Technology was founded 20 years after the Civil War to help rebuild, modernize and industrialize the economy of an envisioned New South. From our very first days, we have been charged with developing talent, advancing technology, strengthening industry and expanding economic opportunity for the people of this state and beyond. Our cherished motto of Progress and Service still defines us and remains as consequential today as it was then. Georgia Tech is a project of the people of this state that relies on the investments of the people it serves. And Georgia does invest in higher education — substantially. Including appropriations and financial aid, our state’s investment per student in 2025 was 17% above the national average, which allowed our universities to grow and keep tuition 44% below the national average. Investments have kept growing and, this year, Gov. Kemp took another important step with the creation of the DREAMS Scholarship Program, an endowment to provide need-based financial aid for Georgia students. With our state behind us, Georgia Tech has become one of the fastest-growing universities in the nation in both enrollment and research while providing the best value to students and to the state. As of last fall, Georgia Tech was serving 4,900 more undergraduate students than it did in 2019, almost 3,000 of whom were Georgians. Altogether, we have added more than 22,000 students in the past seven years.

Related Story Guest Column: Liberal arts still matter to students and are valuable for Georgia’s workforce Our graduation rates are best in class, the quality of our students is second to none, our tuition is lower than our peers, and our graduates are commanding some of the best jobs anywhere. On the research side, Georgia Tech has risen from No. 9 to No. 2 in federally sponsored grants, and our research portfolio is now the largest in the nation among universities without a medical school.

Talent and ideas are the most precious resources for competing in an innovation-driven economy, and we’re proud that Georgia Tech has become the state’s biggest source of both. Computer science student Ramya Iyer explains her project to professor Mark Leibert (right) during an Art and Artificial Intelligence class at the School of Literature, Media and Communication at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Neighborhoods have transformed as inventions are made In the most recent University System of Georgia report of economic impact, Georgia Tech accounted for $6.3 billion, which is more than one-quarter of the $25 billion in total economic activity generated by all the state’s public universities combined. Put another way, we deliver nearly a 12-fold return in immediate economic activity for every dollar the state invests in us. Yet, Georgia Tech’s value goes much further. Our value is reflected in the businesses that come to Georgia to be close to Georgia Tech while benefiting from the business-friendly environment state leaders have created. It is reflected in new companies, launched through Georgia Tech’s entrepreneurship programs, which are growing here in Georgia, and in the nearly 80,000 Georgia Tech alumni who live and work across the state.

It is reflected in the inventions and patents produced by Georgia Tech faculty and in research that is helping advance Georgia’s leadership in energy, aerospace, medical innovation, logistics and national security. Related Story Guest Column: AI won’t kill the college degree, but it will change what it’s for It is reflected in the Atlanta neighborhoods we’ve helped transform — Tech Square, Science Square, West Midtown and the nascent Creative Quarter — where research, business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, art and technology come together. Georgia Tech’s service to the state extends well beyond Atlanta. Our rural computer science programs help K-12 students throughout Georgia prepare for their future. Our research partnerships are helping to preserve Georgia’s coastline and develop life-changing pediatric medical devices. Our workforce development programs are strengthening the state’s national competitiveness from manufacturing to aerospace. Our graduates serve the state through small businesses, large companies, public service and countless other professions. Georgia Tech was built for Georgia. That was true in 1885, and it is true today. As new disruptive technologies continue to come our way, our responsibility remains the same: to develop talent, advance knowledge, solve problems and create opportunities for the people of this state. So, Georgia, thank you for your trust and your support.