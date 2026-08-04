AI won’t kill the college degree, but it will change what it’s for

Billboards for ChatGPT’s ad campaign aimed at college students hang on buildings in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on April 23, 2025. OpenAI, the firm that helped spark chatbot cheating, wants to embed artificial intelligence in every facet of college. (Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times)

In the AI era, the value of college will not be measured by the output students generate, but whether they can form and defend the judgments they make behind it.

In the AI era, the value of college will not be measured by the output students generate, but whether they can form and defend the judgments they make behind it.

I saw this firsthand in my MBA classroom, where students recently presented market-entry strategies to a live client. The night before, I reviewed their slides. Everything looked strong: clean visuals, organized analyses and clear recommendations.

That shift to artificial intelligence is already changing what counts as evidence of real learning in higher education, how we justify the valuable time and resources students, parents, local communities and potential employers invest in the next generation of citizens.

Editor’s note: As students in metro Atlanta return to school this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is publishing several guest opinion columns about how artificial intelligence is reshaping education. Here is the latest of these essays.

Editor’s note: As students in metro Atlanta return to school this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is publishing several guest opinion columns about how artificial intelligence is reshaping education. Here is the latest of these essays.

I had given them an analytical tool to help structure their recommendations, and when the first team presented, they confidently showed the tool and its output. But when pressed to explain the rationale behind their recommendations, they stalled. They could not defend their judgments. The rest of the teams performed similarly.

Defensible judgment is the difference between producing the answer and knowing how and why you got there. It forces us to make sense of all the output that AI is so good at producing, and “making sense” is a profoundly human exercise.

The issue was not that the students lacked information – thanks to the tool, they had plenty. It was that they could present the output generated but struggled to articulate the reasoning behind it. The tool was doing all the talking.

That’s my concern about AI and higher education. It allows students to bypass one of the central developmental processes of learning: discovering how to argue, persuade, defend, revise and ultimately convince others of one’s well-formed position.