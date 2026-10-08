Rick Jackson’s faith prepared him for this moment in Georgia history

By Mack W. Parnell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
In the midst of a bruising campaign season, Rick Jackson’s top message is the importance of his faith and how his faith is the foundation of his desire to serve as governor.
At our Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition Victory Dinner on Sept. 14, we heard our share of political speeches, as expected, but Rick Jackson — the Republican nominee for Georgia governor — spoke from the heart. His delivery was raw, heartfelt, and genuine.
I heard this same assessment from countless attendees. Jackson’s message is effective because it’s real. The news media picked up on this dynamic as well including the AJC, USA Today, and others.
According to the AJC’s Politically Georgia newsletter the next day: “ … Jackson delivered an intensely personal account of growing up in poverty, entering foster care and finding Christianity. Then he tied those experiences directly to the kind of governor he wants to be.”
In a political season where almost everything is poll tested, scripted, and rehearsed, to hear sincerity is refreshing and encouraging.
Jackson is using his gifts to uplift everyone
Speaking to a sold-out crowd of more than a thousand elected officials, faith leaders, and community members, Jackson shared about his hardscrabble upbringing, his experience in foster care, his rags-to-riches experience in business, the value of hard work, his approach to money, and, most importantly, why he is running.
He believes serving as governor will allow him to use the gifts God has blessed him with to uplift every Georgian.
“God did not send Jesus here to save Republicans or Democrats. He came here to save everybody and whoever. And whoever he loves is who I’m going to love, and I’m going to take care of. The least of these, because in my mind, if we would focus on taking care of people that don’t have a voice, I want to show people how to get out of poverty. I want to show them how I got out of poverty, and I want to tell them that Jesus saved me and following Jesus is the best way to help you in every regard of your life.”
In the Book of Matthew, Jesus instructs us to care for the hungry, the sick, and the downtrodden.
Speaking to a sold-out crowd of more than a thousand elected officials, faith leaders, and community members, Jackson shared about his hardscrabble upbringing, his experience in foster care, his rags-to-riches experience in business, the value of hard work, his approach to money, and, most importantly, why he is running.
He believes serving as governor will allow him to use the gifts God has blessed him with to uplift every Georgian.
“God did not send Jesus here to save Republicans or Democrats. He came here to save everybody and whoever. And whoever he loves is who I’m going to love, and I’m going to take care of. The least of these, because in my mind, if we would focus on taking care of people that don’t have a voice, I want to show people how to get out of poverty. I want to show them how I got out of poverty, and I want to tell them that Jesus saved me and following Jesus is the best way to help you in every regard of your life.”
In the Book of Matthew, Jesus instructs us to care for the hungry, the sick, and the downtrodden.
Jackson has known hunger, he has known poverty, he has known tragedy, he has experienced a broken home, but it was this pain that shaped him into who God made him to be.
From foster care to billionaire, I believe God has prepared him for such a time as this, and I am glad he answered the call.
2026 election will be a tight race
At the same time, he is not ignoring the political equation. Jackson has assembled perhaps the most formidable campaign apparatus in Georgia history, chaired by political veterans Nick Ayers and Ginger Howard, and has the resources to back it up.
Case in point, the AJC recently reported a disparity of $76 million to $42,000 in reserved airtime in favor of Jackson. I was talking with a veteran political operative, and he described 2026 as the toughest political environment for Republicans since at least 2006. This may be true, but Jackson has the right team, the right story, and the right heart to meet the moment.
To be sure, on policy, the contrast between him and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is sharp, and our team is working overtime to educate voters about the issues. I do not underestimate Mayor Bottoms’ chances or ability, or the tough political environment. Polls show the governor’s race as neck-and-neck, and this race will likely be decided by a few thousand votes. Regardless of what happens in November, this will remain true: Rick Jackson is a good man who loves God and loves others. He has proven this to be true in word and in deed.
The Bible teaches us in Proverbs that nothing on earth is more valuable than a good name. Rick Jackson has a good name and is a good man. As a follower of Christ, there is no higher honor.
Mack W. Parnell is executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition. This column represents his personal views.
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