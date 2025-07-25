Opinion Ga. anti-abortion laws were designed to hurt Black women like Adriana Smith A brain-dead Atlanta woman was kept alive until she gave birth. She is not the first Georgia women harmed by regressive rules on reproductive rights. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez April Newkirk bows her head as she prays during a vigil in honor of Adriana Smith at the Park Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Adriana was declared brain dead while she was pregnant, but the state’s abortion law prevented doctors from removing her from life support. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

I’m a Southern Black woman, raised in Florida with deep Alabama roots and now living in Georgia. I’ve witnessed systems rooted in racism that oppress and disrupt the lives of Black women, erode our bodily autonomy and roll back our rights. This fuels my passion for reproductive freedom.

I carry the stories of women like Adriana Smith’s with me into every room I enter. Adriana’s name, like Amber Nicole Thurman’s and Candi Miller’s, is not just a headline to me. It’s a reminder of what we’re up against. Adriana Smith was a 30-year-old Black mother and nurse from Atlanta. Long after being declared brain-dead, her body was kept on life support for more than 90 days. This is a direct consequence of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. Adriana’s mother calls the experience “torture.” And she is right. Votes to limit Medicaid access further hurt expectant mothers Adriana Smith deserved care, not cruelty. Her family deserves peace, not suffering because of the direct actions of anti-abortion extremists. These laws aren’t just failing Black women like Adriana; they are working exactly as intended in a system that sees our lives as less worthy of compassion, care or control over our own bodies — even in death.

This isn’t just one family’s tragedy. It is the direct result of policies designed to control Black women, prolong our pain and erase our humanity. In Georgia, we are living through a crisis of care that Republicans have carefully constructed. Georgia’s maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the country and even worse for Black women. Currently, 46% of births in Georgia are covered by Medicaid, yet Georgia lawmakers refuse to expand it. Meanwhile, rural hospitals are closing while politicians funnel millions into fake clinics that are designed to lie and deceive pregnant people. On top of that, Republican lawmakers in Congress have passed legislation that will gut our access to care even further. This is not just a policy failure; it’s by design. Explore Federal health care cuts threaten sickle cell disease progress in Georgia Adriana’s story is part of an undeniable pattern. Amber Nicole Thurman died after being denied critical care during a miscarriage. Candi Miller, a young Black mother, was criminalized for seeking help after complications. All three of these Black women sought care in a medical system that didn’t put their needs first. These Black women didn’t simply fall through the cracks — the foundation of our health care system intentionally shifted beneath their feet. Peach State lawmakers should have done more to protect women Credit: GoFundMe.com Adriana Smith, a pregnant 30-year-old mother of one and nurse at Emory University Hospital, was declared brain-dead on Feb. 19, 2025. However, she was kept on life support until the fetus reached viability and died after giving birth. (Courtesy of GoFundMe.com)

Doing this work and leading reproductive freedom efforts in Georgia means carrying these stories into every conversation with lawmakers, every strategy session and every rally. This year, Georgia lawmakers had the chance to make different choices. They could have passed the Reproductive Freedom Act to restore access to abortion. They could have passed the Pregnancy Center Fraud Prevention Act to stop deceptive advertising by anti-abortion centers. They could have redirected public money from misinformation to maternal health through the End Public Funding of Misinformation Act and the Fund Healthy Pregnancy and Parenting Resolution. Instead, they blocked these bills from being heard and made it harder for advocates to share their stories.

The Georgia Department of Public Health disbanded the Maternal Mortality Review Committee after Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller’s deaths were reported. They cut off the truth while Black women keep dying. If 90% of maternal deaths are preventable, then every delay, every silence, every blocked report is a choice that costs lives. We asked for protection, for progress, for action. Our elected officials ignored us. Every action we take tells lawmakers to stop treating our lives like political theater. Explore Hispanic journalist’s detention exposes risks facing small independent media As a voter, your voice, your vote and your engagement matter now more than ever. What we’re fighting for is bigger than one policy or one election. We are fighting for our freedom. Adriana’s story is a tragedy and a policy choice.