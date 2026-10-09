Georgia should make homes more affordable following new federal law passage

Jacob Parcel (right) talks about the struggles of trying to buy a house in Atlanta during a July news conference in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta to talk about the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. Also shown, from left, are Parcel's son, Dominic, 9; Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone; Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (in background). (Ben Gray for the AJC)

State legislators should take the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act as an opportunity to center on families that need a place to live.

State legislators should take the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act as an opportunity to center on families that need a place to live.

Every day at United Way, we meet families who are doing everything right. They’re working, raising children, contributing to their communities and still struggling to find housing they can afford.

For many, the challenge isn’t simply buying a home. It’s finding a safe, stable place to live that fits their budget and allows them to build toward the future.

That’s why housing policy matters so much. It touches nearly every aspect of a family’s well-being, from financial stability and educational outcomes to health and workforce participation.

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Recently, Congress took an important step by passing the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, the first significant federal housing legislation in more than three decades. While no single law will solve Georgia’s housing challenges overnight, it represents meaningful progress and creates an opportunity for states to build on that momentum.