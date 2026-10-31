A patient is pushed by strechter across the parking area into Grady Memorial Hospital due to a full ambulance bay. Friday, May 1, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Constitutional Amendment 3 would provide the state with technology similar to that of consumer food delivery apps.

Constitutional Amendment 3 would provide the state with technology similar to that of consumer food delivery apps.

By Anwar Osborne and Kate Eisenbraun – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Anwar Osborne and Kate Eisenbraun – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Dr. O, ‘bout how long did they say ‘til that patient gets here?”

“I dunno. Dispatch said something like 10 minutes, but you know how that is.”

My sarcasm projects over the rustling of blue plastic gowns covering me, the nurses and residents in our trauma bay as we scramble to prepare the room.

“You put some wings in the back of a Toyota Yaris though, and Uber Eats will tell you exactly when it’ll get there. But a cardiac arrest patient in a $500,000 ambulance, heh, nobody has any real idea.”

The gallows humor helps ease the anxiety of my team waiting to spring into life-saving protocoled action. It’s sad that companies that deliver 12 lemon pepper wet flats (chicken wings) use a more sophisticated transport system than the humans coming to one of the busiest hospitals on the East Coast.