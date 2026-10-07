Opinion Atlanta has a duty and mandate to fulfill people’s will on Beltline transit Modern light rail is the only solution that can scale over time to provide predictable, low-cost transit for Atlanta’s taxpayers. Share Add AJC on Google Advocates for Beltline rail rally on the steps of Atlanta City Hall on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Ben Gray/AJC)

AJC By Casey Stokes – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 55 minutes ago

In my lifetime, metro Atlanta has grown from 2 million residents to about 6.5 million. Living in Zone 5 — which includes Midtown, Downtown, Ansley Park and Castleberry Park — for 20 years, I’ve watched Atlanta boom. Before 1950, Atlanta’s streetcars carried more than 100 million riders per year. Today, Atlanta has repeatedly failed to implement comprehensive transit solutions to scale with the city’s growth. Related Story Guest Column: Make MARTA better if Atlanta wants to soar as a truly global city The city sold us a plan to create a new mass transit solution as early as 2005, when it established the Beltline Tax Allocation District (TAD). After the Federal Transit Administration’s 2012 assessment, Atlanta voters were pitched a plan for a new light rail system More MARTA — 71% of the city voted in favor of raising taxes to fund that rail plan in 2016.

The light rail plan was designed to scale with the city’s growth and carry passengers to work and entertainment destinations citywide. ABI reported more than 2.5 million visits to the Beltline and 91,000 full-time jobs supported by the Beltline in 2025. With that number only expected to grow, Atlanta needs a transit solution that can serve today’s needs and scale for decades to come.

An ATL Spoke bus, part of an autonomous pilot bus program, arrives at the Lee + White District on Monday, June 1, 2026. The initial route connects the Beltline Southwest Trail with MARTA Rail. There are stops at MARTA West End Station, Joseph E. Lowery Blvd at Beecher Street, and two stops within the Lee + White district. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The real questions about transit: capacity and cost per mile Automation can be an effective long-term solution in large-scale, complex systems when deployed with open architecture standards that support hardware or software from various vendors. This prevents the single-source risk and cost overruns often found with proprietary solutions. The autonomous ATL Spoke 12-month project is a perfect cost example. $3 million for four automated vans to make 40 trips per day each for year. At $8,219 per day, Atlanta pays more than $51 per trip, empty or full. At the end of this $3 million rental, the city owns nothing. The tax dollars are gone. Compare this to MARTA buses: about $700,000 new. MARTA could have owned three new, high-capacity buses and hired several bus drivers for three years for the same amount the city paid to rent four luxury vans for a single year. Buying autonomous vehicles instead of renting them creates even more liability. Autonomous vehicles are proprietary; the only place to get software updates, spare parts, and service is the company that sold them to you. Buying an autonomous car is a bet on a small tech startup’s future. Tech startups frequently fail; Atlanta’s leadership shouldn’t gamble with our tax dollars.

Related Story Guest Column: Stop Eastside Beltline rail in its tracks. It no longer makes sense. A rail car carries dozens of people; trains carry hundreds. The city can source parts from dozens of trusted vendors who all make interchangeable products. This lets the city negotiate costs and ensure tax dollars are spent wisely as it scales over decades. Light rail can move 10,000-plus passengers per hour for cents per passenger mile, according to a National Transit Database report. ATL Spoke costs taxpayers $51 to take 12 passengers on a one-mile trip. General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt listens to a public comment during a board meeting at the MARTA Headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) A promise of a long-term vision The final issue is the integrity of our citywide elections. In 2016, 71% of the city voted for a transit tax that included this “More MARTA” rail plan. The city has already collected nearly a billion dollars in those transit taxes; taxes that will continue for decades. Those funds are a juicy target for many companies and individuals. ABI and a unanimous Atlanta City Council vote on Sept. 21 have both affirmed the support for building the comprehensive light rail transit system Atlanta voted for.