Opinion Readers write Trump won’t get what he wants in Iran, and why wasn’t the left questioning Biden’s mental acuity? Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Trump unlikely to get what he wants from Iran With no good excuse of provocation, the commander in chief ordered an attack on Iran. As a result of this provocation, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which had previously been open.

President Donald Trump wants a “deal” on Iran’s nuclear weapon production. He is unlikely to get better than the “deal” the Obama administration had already gotten. Just another example of the tendency that anything the commander in chief touches turns to manure instead of gold. RICHARD V. FULLER, MARIETTA Dementia is not a concern for this president

As the narrative about Trump’s possibly impaired cognitive abilities gains traction on the left, I always wonder if those now so deeply committed to presidential mental fitness raised any concerns whatsoever about former President Joe Biden before the disastrous debate in June 2024. To the layperson’s eye, Biden was profoundly impaired and was kept in a cocoon during the campaign and for four years in office.

By contrast, Trump speaks with reporters and others almost continuously. Sure, he says some crazy things, but that appears to be who he is, not an artifact of age. Further, Trump seems to work 100-hour weeks with 25 major initiatives going at a time. You may have legitimate criticisms of Trump, but age-related cognitive decline seems absurd, especially when the concerns are raised by those who thought Biden was sharp as a tack and fit to serve a second term. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Thank you for making climate change a core news value Thank you, AJC! Given the seriousness of this planetary and civilization issue, you have increased the number of climate change articles.

Covering the science, contributing factors, staggering costs, efforts to combat it, effect on our lives, political sellout government to fossil fuel interests and Trump’s empowerment of climate denial all have found their pages in the AJC. A particularly galling article dealt with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin: catering to a conference of climate deniers, rolling back climate regulations and loans and reveling in his assault on climate science. The EPA is supposed to protect Mother Earth and us and rein in corporate interests seeking to destroy. Zeldin is even under consideration to replace Pam Bondi at the Justice Department. Can you imagine the injustices that would prevail if this sycophant of Trump were to tear into what is left of our justice system? We need truth, action, regulation and integrity in our government. Selling out America and its future by corrupt politicians and their ilk must be stopped. I am glad the AJC has taken up climate change as one of its causes.