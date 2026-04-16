As a small-business owner, I know how critical it is for policymakers to stay connected to the entrepreneurs creating jobs and opportunity on Main Street — especially as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how we work.

I grew up in Decatur in a sports-centered family. While my brothers went on to play professionally in the NFL and MLB, an early injury ended my own athletic career. That experience ultimately led me to start my company.

Today, I lead Metric Mate, an Atlanta-based performance intelligence platform that helps young athletes train smarter, reduce injury risk and develop safely over time. AI allows us to analyze training and development patterns that were previously invisible, helping athletes, parents and coaches make better decisions before problems arise. Like many small businesses, we also use AI to streamline operations and focus our team on growth.

According to a Goldman Sachs survey of 10,000 small businesses, 76% are already using AI, yet only 14% say it’s fully integrated. Many cite a lack of guidance and technical expertise.

That’s why the “AI for Main Street Act” (House Resolution 5764) matters. I urge Georgia U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and the U.S. Senate to support this bipartisan legislation and expand access to AI education for small businesses.