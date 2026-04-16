AI for Main Street Act matters for small businesses
As a small-business owner, I know how critical it is for policymakers to stay connected to the entrepreneurs creating jobs and opportunity on Main Street — especially as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how we work.
I grew up in Decatur in a sports-centered family. While my brothers went on to play professionally in the NFL and MLB, an early injury ended my own athletic career. That experience ultimately led me to start my company.
Today, I lead Metric Mate, an Atlanta-based performance intelligence platform that helps young athletes train smarter, reduce injury risk and develop safely over time. AI allows us to analyze training and development patterns that were previously invisible, helping athletes, parents and coaches make better decisions before problems arise. Like many small businesses, we also use AI to streamline operations and focus our team on growth.
According to a Goldman Sachs survey of 10,000 small businesses, 76% are already using AI, yet only 14% say it’s fully integrated. Many cite a lack of guidance and technical expertise.
That’s why the “AI for Main Street Act” (House Resolution 5764) matters. I urge Georgia U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and the U.S. Senate to support this bipartisan legislation and expand access to AI education for small businesses.
“M-T” STRICKLAND, ATLANTA
CEO, METRIC MATE
No excuse for removing endangered species protection
The hypocrisy of the Endangered Species Committee exempting oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico from the Endangered Species Act is one more breathtaking example of the dishonesty of the federal administration.
This action has nothing to do with the U.S. and Israel-created crisis in the Middle East. It will be years before the first barrel of oil is pumped from any Gulf well receiving approval based on this exemption. By then, the last of the 50 Rice’s whales, living only in the Gulf, may have breathed its last because of even more damage to its environment from new drilling and spills.
If the administration were really interested in lowering the U.S. security threat from an energy shortage, it would be rushing to support the production and installation of solar panels and wind farms. These facilities can be built and start producing energy in a fraction of the time it takes to get an oil well into production. And no foreign power can ever restrict the supply of sun and wind needed to generate that energy.