opinion Who will succeed Jesse Jackson as the galvanizing voice for diversity? The reverend opened doors for me and others, and he challenged executives to provide opportunities for those left behind by the American Dream. Jamie Pleasant (center right), founder and senior pastor of New Zion Christian Church in Suwanee, receives an award from the Rev. Jesse Jackson in 2019. (Courtesy of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition)

By Jamie Pleasant – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 35 minutes ago link copied

It was 1997 when I was summoned by someone on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s staff to meet him because he wanted me to help him develop a strategy for a presentation to a Fortune 500 company in Atlanta concerning its hiring practices. It was 1997 when I was summoned by someone on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s staff to meet him because he wanted me to help him develop a strategy for a presentation to a Fortune 500 company in Atlanta concerning its hiring practices. He needed someone who had a business doctoral degree and thought that I would be of great service to him, he later told me. He knew I was a pastor and was confident that my Georgia Tech doctorate would add value to what was on his mind.

RELATED From the editor: How Jesse Jackson gave me a clear sense of belonging When I arrived at the hotel to meet him, I was amazed by his presence. He exuded confidence, intelligence and charisma. He moved me and had not said a word yet. He began easing my state of awe at being in his presence by telling me everything about myself. He began recounting details from my life, starting with the day I was born, the place of my birth, my education and all the accolades I had achieved. He did it without having any notes. I credit his Greenville, South Carolina, roots. I grew up a couple of hours away in Sumter. Jackson wanted diversity at the C-suite level Jamie Pleasant, Ph.D., is the founder and senior pastor of New Zion Christian Church in Suwanee. (Courtesy) I have met hundreds of international leaders, celebrities and corporate administrators. However, none of them could compare to his greatness. For more than 20 years I served him in the Rainbow PUSH organization, from being a board member, director of education, presenter and aide. He gave me an international platform without hesitation. His leadership was nonpareil. The Black community has not truly realized the power and influence that we have lost by the passing of this great warrior for economic equality. For example, I remember when we once worked all night to present a diversity, equity and inclusion presentation to a Fortune 500 company. Reverend, as those of us who worked in Operation PUSH called him, asked the CEO about his plan to hire Black Americans in key leadership roles in that company. The CEO began to rattle off his plans to hire Black store managers, regional directors and human relations employees. I have met hundreds of international leaders, celebrities and corporate administrators. However, none of them could compare to his greatness. For more than 20 years I served him in the Rainbow PUSH organization, from being a board member, director of education, presenter and aide. He gave me an international platform without hesitation. His leadership was nonpareil. The Black community has not truly realized the power and influence that we have lost by the passing of this great warrior for economic equality. For example, I remember when we once worked all night to present a diversity, equity and inclusion presentation to a Fortune 500 company. Reverend, as those of us who worked in Operation PUSH called him, asked the CEO about his plan to hire Black Americans in key leadership roles in that company. The CEO began to rattle off his plans to hire Black store managers, regional directors and human relations employees. Jackson stopped him in the middle of his conversation and said, “That’s real nice and good, but here is what I really want.” He said sternly and confidently, “I envision African American leadership in your corporation on the vice president and chief executive levels.”

He went on to specify that he would like to see some African Americans work in the C-suite. He gave a specific list of those positions he wanted to see at this Fortune 500 company.

When Jackson was finished, the CEO took a deep breath and said, “I will do that, and what else do you need?” “That is all I need,” the reverend replied before he hung up the phone. Jackson then looked at me and said, “Dr. Pleasant, we could not have done this without the help of God.” He then asked me to grab his hand and lead us in prayer. Use Jackson’s example to keep hope alive Over the years, I learned firsthand about his legendary work ethic. He never got any sleep. He frequently called me at 2 a.m. sharing his ideas and asking me to help fine-tune them for maximum effectiveness. What most didn’t know was his behind-the-scenes work to open doors to C-suites across the nation for Black Americans. Much of it was done without a news conference.

My concern now is that there is no galvanizing voice to fight for DEI, voting rights and other important issues that marginalized Americans face. Who will pick up the mantle? Who will hold America accountable for making sure that all will have an opportunity to pursue and achieve the American dream? He spoke greatness into my life. I will never forget how he challenged me to do even more than he had ever done to help Black Americans become economically empowered in this great country we call America. RELATED Jamal Bryant: Jesse Jackson taughts Americans that democracy is not a spectator sport I will miss my friend. I will miss this great leader. I know that even though he has passed, this is not the end. It’s just a pause in time as we prepare for the future. Long live the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson. He is somebody! He is our hope! He is our example.