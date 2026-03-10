opinion Readers write Two AJC readers are upset with President Donald Trump, while another decries the backlash to DEI as anti-American. (AJC File)

Trump uses federal government to punish his rivals JD Vance blocking Medicaid funding to Minnesota is just one more instance of the Trump administration’s using the federal government to punish political rivals.

Similarly, Trump is directing the DOJ to attack law firms with which he has a personal vendetta. These actions are impeachable, but congressional Republicans subservient to Trump will never do their duty. All they want is to be on the winning side, and they will stay with Trump until the winning stops. The fact is that Minnesota’s Medicaid fraud rate is a relatively low — 2.1% compared with the national average of 6.1% (about “300% less,” in Trump-speak), so there’s no valid reason for going after the state. Trump just doesn’t like the political color blue, and he especially dislikes the state’s attorney general and governor. That’s all a king or a dictator needs. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

Trump policies place no value on people

What kind of person would even say that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot someone, and not lose any voters? What kind of voters are those who care so little about a life? Now we know. From the AJC’s “White House eases limits on coal plant’s toxic emissions,” we learn that this person places no value on American lives, health, the environment, or the climate. People will die or get sick. Ditto for the AJC’s “With latest rollback, U.S. has no clean-car rules” (Feb. 20). Last year, the Supreme Court allowed Trump to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid approved by Congress; as a result, millions around the world will die. By promoting fossil fuels over renewable energy and withdrawing from multiple international climate agreements, Trump will contribute to the deaths of millions over time. I could go on. It is truly shocking that lives are so cheap, that industry profits should be given priority over people, and that America First is synonymous with Selfish Stupidity. We were warned, and too many chose not to listen. JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Enemies of DEI are anti-American What did Thomas Jefferson mean when he wrote that “all men are created equal,” if not an inclusive, diverse society with equity for all? What does the First Amendment protect, if not diverse speech and religious practice, equity in expression, and inclusion of many ideas? What is it that enemies of DEI demand if not conformity, inequality, and exclusion? In short, the enemies of DEI are anti-American defenders of privilege, discrimination, and racism. One only needs to run down the list of all the African Americans, women, and transgender service members fired by Trump and his anti-DEI minions to see the fruits of DEI Derangement Syndrome.