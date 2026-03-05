Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Iran. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Bombing Iran was justified, now what? While not a political supporter of President Donald Trump, I agree with his decision to coordinate with Israel on bombing Iranian military targets and personnel.

Sadly, this became the only reasonable action since the Iranian regime was clearly using negotiations as a stalling tactic without any serious intent to respond constructively. The regime’s history of fudging compliance with previous agreements is well documented. There was no reason to expect any changed behavior. Furthermore, it has extensive American blood on its hands. At the same time, the president has two outstanding obligations to the American people. First, explain what the endgame of the military action is and the length of time envisioned. Consider the American military in the Middle East (think: Iraq, Afghanistan) in the first quarter of the 21st century. It has been lengthy, expensive in blood and national treasure, and not altogether successful. The second consideration involves working with Congress to build support and successfully complete the job. It’s not a time to enhance presidential power and bypass Congress’s constitutional role. In the meantime, we can hope and pray that civilian casualties among our allies and our service members will be minimal.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

Terrorist alert calls for increased border protection There is a heightened terrorist alert by the FBI and Homeland Security due to the killing of the Iranian supreme leader and other government officials. Smart leadership would put immigration and Border Patrol personnel on the borders right now. The same goes for FBI agents assisting the Border Patrol. Doesn’t the “I” in FBI stand for investigation and not immigration? BILL KOHLER, ACWORTH

Iranians may not realize their hope for freedom After years of political leaders from both parties lamenting about the evil of Iran’s leaders, in the wee hours of the morning over the weekend, President Trump made the decision to attack Iran. Simply said, his reasoning was linked to Iran’s continuing to try to develop weapon-grade uranium, and the time was perfect to take out their leaders. Now, with the attack underway, with President Trump literally doing what other leaders and politicians have talked about doing for years, they feign shock, or at least now that it’s done, express doubt in Trump and his team. The Democrats pray Trump will fail, even to the detriment of our military. The Republicans are praying the attack “works,” whatever that means. As of now, it looks like a nightmare for the citizens of Iran and their hope for freedom, as they have no leader of freedom. I have no doubt the head of the Iranian snake has been cut off, but will another one simply grow in its place?