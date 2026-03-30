My name is Elijah Stephens and I am a student in the DeKalb County School District.

I recently spoke at a Board of Education meeting about concerns with how mental health support is presented and accessed by students — not just at my school, but across the district and in schools throughout Georgia.

While resources technically exist, they are often limited to posters, QR codes or signs that students pass every day without truly knowing where to go or feeling comfortable reaching out. In a real moment of struggle, a poster on a wall is not enough. Students need clear, accessible spaces and real support they can turn to without hesitation.

I also shared a classroom experience that highlighted how uncomfortable students can feel opening up about personal or health-related issues in front of others, reinforcing the need for more private and supportive environments in schools.

Following my speech, a district representative reached out to discuss these concerns and potential next steps. However, this reflects a larger, ongoing conversation about how schools across the district — and the state of Georgia — can better support student mental health in meaningful ways.