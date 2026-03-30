Opinion

Readers write

AJC readers write about mental health support in schools and Donald Trump’s recent military actions.
(Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
(Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
55 minutes ago

Students need better mental health support at school

My name is Elijah Stephens and I am a student in the DeKalb County School District.

I recently spoke at a Board of Education meeting about concerns with how mental health support is presented and accessed by students — not just at my school, but across the district and in schools throughout Georgia.

While resources technically exist, they are often limited to posters, QR codes or signs that students pass every day without truly knowing where to go or feeling comfortable reaching out. In a real moment of struggle, a poster on a wall is not enough. Students need clear, accessible spaces and real support they can turn to without hesitation.

I also shared a classroom experience that highlighted how uncomfortable students can feel opening up about personal or health-related issues in front of others, reinforcing the need for more private and supportive environments in schools.

Following my speech, a district representative reached out to discuss these concerns and potential next steps. However, this reflects a larger, ongoing conversation about how schools across the district — and the state of Georgia — can better support student mental health in meaningful ways.

I believe this is an important issue affecting students at every level and would appreciate your consideration in covering this story.

ELIJAH STEPHENS, STUDENT, ARABIA MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Trump’s military adventures have high price tag

Only President Donald Trump knows the rationale behind his military adventures, but two things are certain: It is 180 degrees from his campaign promises to keep the U.S. out of foreign conflicts and it is stretching our military very thin.

His bilateral approach to foreign policy ignores the strategic implications of his actions. His alienation of allies by his heavy-handed tariff regime is forcing the U.S. to go it alone, and he’s creating economic chaos at home and across the globe.

His most recent military actions in Iran come with an enormous price tag, and it is depleting our strategic weapons stockpiles. He also underestimated the danger of backing a radical Islamic State into a corner. With nothing to lose, the current government of Iran is likely to resort to extreme measures to preserve its position of power, or failing that, exact a measure of revenge against its attackers.

It’s time for cooler heads to prevail. Congress can no longer shirk its constitutional duty to decide when and where the United States uses military force.

MARK HUNTER, ATLANTA

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