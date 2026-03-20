As a combat veteran, cancer survivor and the 2025 Georgia Woman Veteran of the Year, I have seen firsthand how connection and wellness can change, enhance and even save lives. That is why I support Senate Bill 190, the Military & Veteran State Park Fee Waiver Act , now before the Georgia House.

Georgia is home to more than 673,000-plus veterans. Our beautiful state parks offer something many veterans deeply need but often struggle to access: quiet, connection and space to heal. Research consistently shows that time in nature reduces stress, improves physical health and strengthens social connection — all factors critical to veteran well-being. SB 190 removes a small financial barrier so Georgia veterans and Gold Star families can more easily access the parks that belong to all of us.

This effort is strengthened by dedicated partners across the veteran and conservation communities, including Humble Warrior Wellness & Yoga’s Board of Directors, Vedia Barnett of the Vet Space, Sherman Neale II of Sierra Club–Military Outdoors and Dave Durden of the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation. Together, we recognize a simple truth: Access to nature supports resilience.

The cost for the state is minimal. The potential benefit to those who served is immeasurable.

I encourage Georgians who support our veterans to contact House Game, Fish & Parks Committee leadership and urge them to vote yes on SB 190: Chairman Trey Rhodes, R-Greensboro (trey.rhodes@house.ga.gov); Vice Chairman Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville (emory.dunahoo@house.ga.gov); and Secretary Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah (jesse.petrea@house.ga.gov).