Give veterans the outdoor space to heal
As a combat veteran, cancer survivor and the 2025 Georgia Woman Veteran of the Year, I have seen firsthand how connection and wellness can change, enhance and even save lives. That is why I support Senate Bill 190, the Military & Veteran State Park Fee Waiver Act, now before the Georgia House.
Georgia is home to more than 673,000-plus veterans. Our beautiful state parks offer something many veterans deeply need but often struggle to access: quiet, connection and space to heal. Research consistently shows that time in nature reduces stress, improves physical health and strengthens social connection — all factors critical to veteran well-being. SB 190 removes a small financial barrier so Georgia veterans and Gold Star families can more easily access the parks that belong to all of us.
This effort is strengthened by dedicated partners across the veteran and conservation communities, including Humble Warrior Wellness & Yoga’s Board of Directors, Vedia Barnett of the Vet Space, Sherman Neale II of Sierra Club–Military Outdoors and Dave Durden of the Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation. Together, we recognize a simple truth: Access to nature supports resilience.
The cost for the state is minimal. The potential benefit to those who served is immeasurable.
I encourage Georgians who support our veterans to contact House Game, Fish & Parks Committee leadership and urge them to vote yes on SB 190: Chairman Trey Rhodes, R-Greensboro (trey.rhodes@house.ga.gov); Vice Chairman Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville (emory.dunahoo@house.ga.gov); and Secretary Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah (jesse.petrea@house.ga.gov).
Now is the time for the Georgia House to lead. Pass SB 190 for our veterans, for our Gold Star families and for the healing power of Georgia’s great outdoors. A ParkPass for Georgia’s state parks costs $70. The life of a veteran is priceless!
RAQUEL DURDEN, CO-FOUNDER AND CHAIR, WARRIOR WELLNESS & YOGA
Trump started a war that debased our national image
Our military is in a war created by Trump.
The result: fuel prices, unemployment and the cost of food and other societal goods and services elevated; security markets and our economy dramatically down; government agencies plagued with incompetence at the highest levels; and both national and international ridicule, disdain and disgust with our president, his Cabinet and his impulsively incompetent appointments, decisions and policies.
All in all, debasement of our national image.
November cannot come soon enough to reject those who, timidly or brazenly, ignore or dismiss as trivial the devastation and embarrassment we now experience.
DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS