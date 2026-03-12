Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

NYC bombing contrary to teachings of Islam I write with deep sadness after hearing about the bombing incident in New York City on Saturday. Such acts of violence against innocent people must be condemned without hesitation. They are cruel, senseless and completely contrary to the teachings of Islam. Islam is a religion that invites people with love, compassion and respect for human life. The Holy Quran reminds us in Chapter 5 that “the saving of one life is as if one has saved all of mankind,” and it further states that “the killing of one life is as if one has killed all of mankind.” These are profound words for anyone willing to reflect on the true spirit of the faith.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad also taught, “A Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand other people are safe.” These words remind us that true faith is measured by how we protect the dignity, safety and well-being of others. Throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community has been opening the doors of our mosques across the U.S. while inviting friends and neighbors to join us. We have shared meals, conversations and prayers to show the vibrant and peaceful spirit of our faith. At a time when the world seems to be sowing seeds of division and war, we must choose compassion, understanding, and unity over hatred. DR. NAYYAR AHMED, DACULA

Safe gun storage law would save young lives Another Crossover Day has passed, and with it, another year of choosing guns over children.