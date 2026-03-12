NYC bombing contrary to teachings of Islam
I write with deep sadness after hearing about the bombing incident in New York City on Saturday. Such acts of violence against innocent people must be condemned without hesitation. They are cruel, senseless and completely contrary to the teachings of Islam.
Islam is a religion that invites people with love, compassion and respect for human life. The Holy Quran reminds us in Chapter 5 that “the saving of one life is as if one has saved all of mankind,” and it further states that “the killing of one life is as if one has killed all of mankind.” These are profound words for anyone willing to reflect on the true spirit of the faith.
The Holy Prophet Muhammad also taught, “A Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand other people are safe.” These words remind us that true faith is measured by how we protect the dignity, safety and well-being of others.
Throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community has been opening the doors of our mosques across the U.S. while inviting friends and neighbors to join us. We have shared meals, conversations and prayers to show the vibrant and peaceful spirit of our faith.
At a time when the world seems to be sowing seeds of division and war, we must choose compassion, understanding, and unity over hatred.
DR. NAYYAR AHMED, DACULA
Safe gun storage law would save young lives
Another Crossover Day has passed, and with it, another year of choosing guns over children.
Many Georgia legislators are gun owners themselves — and the ones I’ve spoken with openly admit they secure their firearms to protect their own children and grandchildren. They understand, firsthand, why this matters. To reinforce this, while in session, they are reminded daily by gun violence prevention advocates and physicians alike that a child dies by a gun every other day in Georgia, and many more are injured.
It is beyond comprehension that legislators who practice safe storage in their own homes find it impossible to even hold a hearing on a law that would simply require adults to secure their firearms when a child lives in or visits their home or vehicle.
No one is asking to take away anyone’s right to own a firearm. The majority of Georgians — including the majority of gun owners, like me — are asking only that our legislators protect every child the way they already protect their own.
We can all agree: Our children are our most precious treasure. Not our guns.
CLAUDIA FRUIN, ATLANTA