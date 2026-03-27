Opinion Parents like me demand stronger laws to ensure children’s online safety Self-reported age verification on apps and websites is a weak point, and app-by-app policies will never protect kids. The families of children who were victims of online exploitation and abuse hold up pictures at a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where the chief executives of Meta, Snap, Discord, X and TikTok testified in 2024. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times)

By Janice Robinson-Celeste – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Parents today are navigating a digital landscape that was not designed with families in mind. We are told to raise children who are digitally fluent while also protecting them from content, contacts and data practices that even adults struggle to understand.

We are expected to be vigilant without hovering, informed without being tech experts and calm while the rules keep changing. When parents say they feel overwhelmed, that is not a sign of resistance to technology. It is a response to a system that was never built with families in mind. RELATED Opinion: Parents play a key role in nurturing their children’s healthy news habits As an early childhood specialist, mother and published author, I speak regularly with parents across many communities. Despite differences in income, geography and technical skill, their concerns are remarkably consistent. Parents want their children to benefit from technology without being exposed to inappropriate content, unwanted contact or unclear data practices. Yet they are expected to manage these risks across dozens of apps, each with different safety settings, age thresholds and parental controls.

New laws have been proposed at state and federal levels Janice Robinson-Celeste is a former educator and the founder of Successful Black Parenting magazine. (Courtesy) That expectation does not match how children actually use technology. According to the Pew Research Center, most teens regularly use multiple digital platforms and move fluidly between them throughout the day, making app-by-app oversight unrealistic. Even when parents try to supervise, the learning curve is steep. A Common Sense Media national study of parents of tweens and teens found that managing children’s media use involves multiple strategies and tools across devices and contexts, which adds complexity for caregivers trying to keep up consistently. Age verification is another weak point. The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned that many platforms rely on self-reported age, a method that is easily bypassed. Entering a different birth date can take only a few seconds and unlock adult content. As a safeguard, self-reporting offers little meaningful protection. These gaps help explain why lawmakers are debating where responsibility for child safety should sit in the digital ecosystem. That expectation does not match how children actually use technology. According to the Pew Research Center, most teens regularly use multiple digital platforms and move fluidly between them throughout the day, making app-by-app oversight unrealistic. Even when parents try to supervise, the learning curve is steep. A Common Sense Media national study of parents of tweens and teens found that managing children’s media use involves multiple strategies and tools across devices and contexts, which adds complexity for caregivers trying to keep up consistently. Age verification is another weak point. The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned that many platforms rely on self-reported age, a method that is easily bypassed. Entering a different birth date can take only a few seconds and unlock adult content. As a safeguard, self-reporting offers little meaningful protection. These gaps help explain why lawmakers are debating where responsibility for child safety should sit in the digital ecosystem.

New legislation (Senate Bill 467) was introduced here in Georgia, and the App Store Accountability Act was introduced at the federal level. RELATED Opinion: Americans now use marijuana more often than alcohol. Is this the new sobriety? The App Store Accountability Act would move age verification and parental consent to the app store level rather than leaving those determinations to individual apps. Under this approach, parents would approve downloads at a single checkpoint rather than navigating a patchwork of app-specific controls. App stores already manage distribution and access, making them a centralized place to apply consistent age-based standards. Other proposals take a different direction. Some continue to rely primarily on self-reported age, despite longstanding concerns about its effectiveness. Others apply only to apps that voluntarily offer separate child and adult experiences, an approach that may encourage companies to abandon youth-specific protections altogether. Still others would push responsibility back onto individual apps, preserving the fragmented system parents already struggle to manage.