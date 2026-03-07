opinion

Mike Luckovich: Elephant can’t forget

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Schoolchildren with their mobile phones in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 24, 2021. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)
OPINION

Parents play a key role in nurturing their children’s healthy news habits

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Trump motivation

GUEST COLUMN

How the Rev. Jesse Jackson got corporate America to take diversity seriously

Keep Reading

Parents play a key role in nurturing their children’s healthy news habits

Georgia brewers are punished by law just for being based in the Peach State

Why so many ethnic Black Americans are sitting out anti-ICE protests

Featured

Crossover Day
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data centers.

What Warner Bros. Discovery’s sale to Paramount could mean for CNN, Turner