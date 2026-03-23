opinion Going after corporate home investors is a road paved with good intentions Affordability is a serious issue in America, but federal and state proposals to cap ownership will make things worse for homeowners, buyers and renters. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 3 hours ago link copied

For the past few years, the conversation about America’s housing affordability crisis has been dominated by a simple and politically appetizing narrative: Big corporations are buying all the homes and pricing out families. I have dedicated several monologues on my radio show to this point. But then I looked at the actual data and changed my mind.

The Georgia General Assembly is considering its own approach. A proposed state bill would cap the number of homes large investors can purchase. At first glance, that sounds like a straightforward way to stop investors from “taking over” neighborhoods. But once you look beyond the talking points, the picture changes.

RELATED Erickson: Hall County teacher tragedy reveals a freak accident where no one’s to blame Capping purchases could unintentionally reduce supply, making it harder for nurses, firefighters, soldiers and other working Georgians to find homes near work or the base where they serve. How so? Given mortgage rates right now, investors have more capital to buy homes than do individuals. Builders go where the money is. If there is no money to build close to where you work, builders will not build there. There’s another risk, too. If the state forces companies to sell their rental properties, the resulting wave of rapid sales could depress home values. That matters because home equity is one of the largest sources of wealth for Georgia families. A well-intended policy that ends up shrinking equity is not a win for homeowners. Among solutions: Smartly loosen restrictions on home building The only way to improve housing affordability with long-lasting impact is by building more homes. When housing supply increases, prices begin to fall, all else equal. That benefits the 45 million renters who live in homes owned by investors — including 8 million low-income workers — as well as families hoping to buy. But to build more homes, policymakers have to confront something harder than corporate narratives: restrictive land-use rules and permitting processes. The Georgia Public Policy Foundation has shown how minimum lot-size requirements and zoning limits slow development in counties like Paulding. Loosening these regulations without compromising basic standards would result in faster construction of more new homes. I have a friend who just bought 6 acres south of Atlanta. He did not need that much land, but his town requires a minimum of six-acres for a house to keep out “undesirables.” RELATED Opinion: As federal housing policy changes, here’s why Atlanta families will be ready Since 2015, the number of homeowners has increased by 11.4 million, while builders have completed only about 9 million new single-family homes. It doesn’t take an economist to see the imbalance. When demand outpaces supply, prices rise.