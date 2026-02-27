opinion Readers write AJC 2013)

Much to like about Trump’s common sense policies After congressional Democrats wouldn’t stand up and applaud common-sense policy after common-sense policy at the State of the Union, President Donald Trump perfectly captured the night, pointing to the Dems and saying, “These people are crazy!”

What was there not to like in Trump’s common-sense message? Economic growth? Low inflation? Border security? Patriotism? Law and order? Safety? Stamping out fraud? Protecting children? Stopping congressional insider trading? I could go on and on. The contrast between the parties and their ideologies has never been so stark. What an uplifting and substantive address. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Stronger gun laws could have prevented Apalachee tragedy

The report on the Apalachee trial in Tuesday’s AJC describes many tragedies: the death of the students and teachers, the dysfunction in the Gray family, and the fact that no one took the gun away from Colt Gray, the teen accused in the shootings, despite knowing his mental state.

If we had red flag laws, which many states do, a teacher or the school counselor or a family member could have petitioned a court to temporarily remove the gun from Colt Gray. In this case, it would have avoided the school shootings altogether. The Georgia Majority for Gun Safety is seeking funding for safe storage education in our community. This would be a first step to encourage guns to be stored and unavailable to children and teens. Rather than “guns everywhere,” which seems to be a reality in our city and beyond, we could prevent the tragedies we read about every day. Georgia is ranked near the bottom (46th) in our country for having gun protective laws. Is that acceptable to you? Gun safety is a significant challenge in our state, and it needs to be addressed. TEED M. POE, ATLANTA

GEORGIA MAJORITY FOR GUN SAFETY SUPPORTER Naval medical ships needed here, not Greenland Here’s an idea: Why don’t we use the “fully stocked, fully prepared” naval medical ships sitting in a port in Alabama to provide medical care to the 26 million Americans with no health care benefits? And provide that care for free, since it’s already paid for by our tax dollars. Greenland provides medical care to all its citizens. Even if someone has to be flown to a facility with higher levels of care, which we do in this country every day, the individual will still have 100% of their health care covered. I thought the current administration was all about Americans first?