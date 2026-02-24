opinion Readers write (AJC/2013)

Carter Center observed 2020 voting in Fulton In 2020, the Carter Center was asked by Fulton County to be a bipartisan observer of the national elections. The Center has observed elections in multiple countries worldwide, and its reputation and experience are well-established. This was the first time the Center observed domestic voting. Volunteers observed not only on Election Day but also during early voting.

I was one of the volunteers. We were trained, given detailed observation forms, and daily reported throughout the voting process. Observations started with the poll opening and ended with closures, watching ballots secured and transported to Fulton County. The 2020 vote’s legitimacy continues to be questioned by President Donald Trump, though the governor, the secretary of state and numerous audits have attested to its accuracy, except for minor errors that would not have changed the outcome. The Center was aware it was developing an observation “template” that could be exported to other states, and so it has been. The FBI recently seized the 2020 Fulton County ballots. We should be concerned about ballot security once they leave the county. The administration may be establishing its “template” of ballot seizures for future elections. LYN KIRKLAND, ATLANTA

