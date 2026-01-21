Real Life with Nedra Rhone Stop blaming borrowers for delinquent student loan debt The real problem isn’t irresponsibility. It’s an information gap in how student loans are presented. Since a COVID-era pause on student loan payments ended in late 2024, many of the country’s 43 million borrowers — including about 1.7 million in Georgia — have struggled to return to payment. (AJC FILE)

There is good debt. And there is bad debt. At least that is what we’ve been led to believe.

Debts like credit cards and payday loans are bad. Mortgages and education, debts that increase your assets or earning potential, are good. But for 43 million student loan borrowers in the U.S., 5 million of whom are in default, what happens when good debt turns bad? Of 1.7 million borrowers in Georgia who owe a collective $69.8 billion in student loans, some are now plaintiffs in a recently filed class-action lawsuit that alleges harm because of operational failures by the U.S. Department of Education, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution higher education reporter Jason Armesto. The government paused student loan payments during the pandemic, but that action later became the subject of federal lawsuits leaving borrowers confused about the status of their loans.

Rather than create a solid plan for loan servicing to reengage borrowers, the Department of Education began reporting some of those loans to credit bureaus as delinquent. Borrowers only learned about their loan status when their credit scores dropped. On Friday, the Department paused a plan to garnish the wages of certain borrowers.

As if this is not enough cause for concern, an increasing number of student loan borrowers have resorted to filing for bankruptcy to get out of what feels like a black hole of student debt. Studies have shown that managing student loan debt has made it difficult for borrowers to keep up with bills, save for retirement or secure housing. A student loan shouldn't leave you with poor credit. A student loan shouldn't impede your ability to purchase a home. A student loan shouldn't push you into bankruptcy. A student loan should not prevent you from retiring. This isn't merely good debt gone bad; it is good debt doing the exact opposite of what it should do. The impulse is to blame borrowers for making poor financial decisions but as Wayne Johnson, the former Education Department official from Macon who is funding the class-action lawsuit against the Department said, "Do we really have that many deadbeat student loan borrowers?" Wayne Johnson, a former Education Department official (photographed at his lawyer's office in Macon, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026), is funding a lawsuit against the department related to student loan debt. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) No. What we have is a deadbeat system.

And the individuals most in need of the lift that higher education might offer, students from lower- and middle-class backgrounds, are the ones most often harmed. Upcoming changes to federal student loans which limit the amount of money students can borrow and reduce the ways they can repay those loans will likely have more devastating impacts on the most vulnerable students. We have not done the best job of helping students understand the federal student loan system before they get caught in it. A friend recently relayed a conversation with his daughter, a junior in high school, about finances for college. She stated that she did not want to accept money from certain family members because she did not want to feel indebted to them. Her solution?

“I’d rather borrow from the government,” she said. I’ve heard similar statements from other high school students who talk about borrowing from the government as if that is possible or preferred and as if the government has a personal stake in their achievement. I imagine none of these students who are ripe and ready to jump headfirst into student loan programs are aware of what could be waiting for them on the other side. At the other extreme are students who are so terrified of taking on student loan debt that they avoid college altogether. How do we do a better job of making sure students and families have the information they need to make balanced decisions about student loans?