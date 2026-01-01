The Republican Party, during my lifetime, was the party that thought government interference in American lives should be limited. It is unrecognizable now.

The Trump administration, with the blessing of a Republican-controlled Congress, has now inserted itself into every aspect of our lives. Just a few of the areas are women’s reproductive rights, vaccines to keep us healthy, children’s health care, public school curricula, university admissions and programs, medical research, environmental safeguards, weather forecasting, the national parks, what museums can display, public broadcasting and even our social media and voting rights.

Now they are asking every state to provide the address, date of birth, driver’s license number and Social Security number of every registered voter in the county. Thankfully, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has so far been able to keep that information from being disclosed.

The legacy of this administration is not what we should be leaving for our children’s and grandchildren’s future. We should be continuing to learn from our past and not trying to erase it!

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA