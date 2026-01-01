GOP expands government reach in our lives
The Republican Party, during my lifetime, was the party that thought government interference in American lives should be limited. It is unrecognizable now.
The Trump administration, with the blessing of a Republican-controlled Congress, has now inserted itself into every aspect of our lives. Just a few of the areas are women’s reproductive rights, vaccines to keep us healthy, children’s health care, public school curricula, university admissions and programs, medical research, environmental safeguards, weather forecasting, the national parks, what museums can display, public broadcasting and even our social media and voting rights.
Now they are asking every state to provide the address, date of birth, driver’s license number and Social Security number of every registered voter in the county. Thankfully, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has so far been able to keep that information from being disclosed.
The legacy of this administration is not what we should be leaving for our children’s and grandchildren’s future. We should be continuing to learn from our past and not trying to erase it!
NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA
Fossil fuels favored over renewable energy
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that this administration will not pick and choose among energy sources. If this were true, it would be short-sighted and ill-advised. Fossil fuel use should be discouraged, as it will lead to long-term climate and economic disasters, and to both short- and long-term harm to health. However, the facts show that Wright’s statement is simply untrue.
The reality is that this administration is picking and choosing fossil fuels over renewable energy sources. The administration has ordered utilities to continue use of outdated, unprofitable coal-based power generation, rewarded political contributions from the oil and gas industry with billions of dollars in tax incentives, pushed for more internal combustion cars, etc. The list is practically endless.
At the same time, the administration is limiting tax incentives for wind and solar energy, canceling already approved projects for alternative energy sources — even after massive investments have already been made in these projects and ignoring the health and environmental benefits of clean energy.
In short, Wright is attempting to mislead the American public as he and the Trump administration lead us in the absolutely wrong direction.
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA