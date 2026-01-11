Opinion Readers write AJC readers talk Georgia’s legislative session, the State Election Board and peace. FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

33 minutes ago link copied

Major issues on tap for lawmakers this session As the 2026 session of the Georgia Legislature looms ahead, I am feeling a sort of rueful nostalgia. I really like print newspapers. Even the ink smudges on my hands.

The thought of a legislative sessionbrings to mind a saying that a native Georgian recounted to me soon after I moved to Atlanta: “Neither man, woman, child nor beast is safe while the Georgia Legislature is in session.” Over all those sessions, what has changed in the public interest, really? Public health and safety — the state of Georgia ranks among the most dangerous in gun violence (and was recently cited among the five states sending guns to Canada, where gun violence is increasing). A weak social safety net — Georgia’s state Medicaid program, and inadequate child health and welfare programs.

Education — what exactly is the current state of the Quality Basic Education Act? The newspaper has the resources to do a deep dive and clarify whether the state is on track or woefully behind in funding public education, as the recent legislatures seem set on passing ways to bypass funding public education, a bedrock of a democratic republic.

Voting — preference for certain outcomes rather than “free and fair” — and ethics in government. The editorial board has pledged to cover issues of major import for the state. There are so many! Perhaps this session will provide some hope for the public interest. ALIDA SILVERMAN, ATLANTA State Election Board needs to go I call upon astute members of the Georgia General Assembly to draft and enact a bill to abolish the State Election Board.

This body is only interested in investigating a 2020 Presidential Election that President Donald Trump actually lost. These misguided and untimely efforts have done nothing more than waste time and cost the state taxpayers money. There is no room in public life for conspiracy theorists. We need actual problem solvers and managers who are interested in planning for the future and solving current problems. Since the State Election Board cannot function without diving into a five-year-old election that Trump lost, it is time to simply abolish it. STEVEN HARRELL, JEFFERSONVILLE Let’s choose leaders who will work for peace

Do you choose peace or war? Two events during the first weekend of 2026 created a jarring contrast. The first was the passage through several counties in Georgia by the Buddhist monks on their cross-country Walk for Peace. I was among hundreds who met them recently in Monroe, where the monks stopped for their one meal of the day. The crowd was respectful, patient and curious. I marveled at the sight: such a diverse crowd came to catch a glimpse of religious men spreading a message of peace. The next day, we awoke to learn our military had invaded another country and kidnapped its president. President Donald Trump says that the U.S. will “run” Venezuela and take back “our” oil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks about invading Cuba and Colombia, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says we have the right to take Greenland. These are acts of war.