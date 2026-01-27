Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about President Trump, the Constitution and politics. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Trump’s impulses threaten nation’s peace and security Whether intentionally or not, the Trump administration is increasing the risk that every American will live in an unstable, more dangerous world. The obsession with acquiring Greenland is alienating our staunchest allies. Our invasion of Venezuela emboldens our adversaries to take similar actions without consideration of international law or the common good.

How quickly it is forgotten that similar actions led to the worst calamity in world history, where 70 million souls perished. World War II was a result of naked ambition on the part of autocrats who stoked the fires of self-interested nationalism by creating enemies where none existed. The horrors of that war prompted thoughtful economic policies and international protocols that have helped prevent serious conflict and increased economic prosperity for most people worldwide. This was accomplished by working with other nations, not by bullying and demeaning them. The parallels of the 1930s and today are eerily stark. If Congress fails to act to curb the worst impulses of the president and his administration, the peace and prosperity we have enjoyed for the last 80 years are at serious risk. MARK HUNTER, ATLANTA Constitution protects free speech, good and bad

On the news that former Middle Tennessee State University dean Laura Sosh-Lightsy has sued because of her firing after responding viciously to the Charlie Kirk assassination, she will probably win and win big.

The mistake the institution has made is simple: It let the emotional atmosphere dictate policy. The mistake those who oppose the evil and morally bankrupt folks who supported the assassination is that they attempted to silence them. Let the anti-Kirk folks speak out. They make idiots of themselves. They degrade any credibility they may have amassed in their careers. They condemn themselves. Their conviction will result — more slowly, less publicly, but effectively — from the natural response of disgust at their flawed understanding. The firing is unnecessary, and for MTSU, it will likely be costly. Free speech protects the moral and exposes the morally suspect, and that’s what the Constitution intends. ELAINE KROMHOUT, MORGANTON Focus of deportation seems to be in ‘red’ states