Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Let freedom and democracy be memorial to veterans Many rejoice in the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approving $2 million in funding for a Cobb Veterans Memorial Park. Some may disagree with me, but I believe this country, our freedom, and our democracy are reward enough for veterans as a memorial to our service.

Recently, I drove on Marietta’s Roswell Street and saw the beautiful wreaths on many of the headstones at the Marietta National Cemetery. What is that if not a veterans’ memorial? I received a letter from the Veterans Administration saying that when I die, unless I commit a felony, I have a place to be buried in a National Cemetery. That high honor, my Marine Corps license plate from the State of Georgia, and my present enrollment in the Veterans Administration health system because of my exposure to the toxic water at Camp LeJeune are enough for me. Each of us did something. The rest is up to our fellow Americans to keep our Republic, as Ben Franklin said, “If you can keep it.” DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Responsible leadership requires diplomacy Global conflicts rarely begin with a single dramatic decision. They begin with a series of escalations — alliances strained, norms broken, threats normalized and conflicts widened until no one can step back. That is why the direction of the Trump administration’s foreign policy should alarm all Americans.