Opinion Readers write AJC readers talk senior property tax relief, Greenland and Venezuela. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Not all seniors need property tax relief In Georgia, we do have seniors who are pressed to pay property taxes. Many counties offer income-based relief for seniors with modest incomes. The state could expand this so that no senior needs to sell their home because of property taxes.

The Seniors Security Act would exempt most senior homes from taxation, regardless of the taxpayer’s income and wealth. Seniors already receive generous exemptions on retirement benefits. Georgia state Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, suggests regressive consumption taxes to pay for this bill. My wife and I are retired school teachers living on our pensions and Social Security. We pay about $3,000 a year on our modest DeKalb County home. We are happy to pay for the services we receive and to support the children and young families in our community. SCOTT RUSSELL, ATLANTA Grabbing Greenland will hurt more than help

Now that this Republican administration has overtaken Venezuela’s petroleum industry, President Donald Trump and his henchmen cast their greedy eyes on the northern part of the hemisphere and the world’s largest island.

Under the pretext of national security, the president proposes to forcibly annex Greenland, a Danish dependency and a staunch ally and member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. An action of this kind would spell the end of NATO and the support that the 38 nations have pledged to the United States for nearly eight decades. Does the fool in the White House not realize that this loss of allies, really the only friendly nations the U.S. has left in the world, represents a far greater threat to our country’s security than any danger posed by our true adversaries? As Vice President Kamala Harris predicted in her presidential debate, our enemies will “eat this president for lunch,” and we, the citizens, will pay the bill and have to clean up his mess. BILL FLEMING, BLUE RIDGE Why isn’t Congress controlling this tyrant?