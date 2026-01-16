Opinion

Mike Luckovich: That’ll do the trick!

By
30 minutes ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

The Experiment: An ‘ethically unjustified’ medical study
OPINION

CDC funding hepatitis vaccine study in African nation evokes Tuskegee study

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Protection under certain circumstances

OPINION

Raffensperger: I will not break the law over senators’ political stunt

Keep Reading

Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It’s not a question of if, but when.

As World Cup nears, 2026 will be a transformational year for MARTA

Readers write

Featured

Dickens neighborhood revitalization effort

Ponce City Market food hall turnover is strategic, developer says

Kemp redefines his legacy and looks ahead to a Capitol without him

Millions of student loan borrowers are delinquent. Lawsuit blames the feds.