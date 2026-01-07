opinion

Mike Luckovich: Rat in foxhole

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

DeKalb commission takes up data centers
OPINION

Campaign slogans promising ‘all-or-nothing’ property tax relief are reckless

OPINION

Follow the science, Georgia. Permanently protect Okefenokee Swamp from mining.

OPINION

If Georgia wants to address affordability, lawmakers must raise minimum wage

Keep Reading

Follow the science, Georgia. Permanently protect Okefenokee Swamp from mining.

For Americans confused about Venezuela, don’t worry. It’s complicated.

Domestic violence escalates during the holidays. Time to talk about it.

Featured

Homelessness findings on extended stay familes

DeKalb study: Families living in hotels spend 77% of income on rent

New housing and retail could rise next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

In emotional farewell, Josh Niblett names his one regret leaving Gainesville

2h ago