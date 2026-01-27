Opinion As we remember the Holocaust, consider the toll of antisemitism you don’t see People of goodwill must listen as growing numbers of Jews express a lived experience of fear and ostracization. The docent Ariana Gil speaks to a school group from Monticello, Ga., at the Breman, a Holocaust museum in Atlanta, April 17, 2024. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

Eighty-one years after the liberation of Auschwitz, antisemitism remains a deadly reality for Jews around the world. From Manchester and Milan, from Brooklyn, New York to Boulder, Colorado and now Bondi, Australia and Jackson, Mississippi, attacks on Jews have forced Jewish communities to invest tens of millions of dollars into metal detectors, concrete blockades, surveillance equipment and trained, armed personnel.

Eighty-one years after the liberation of Auschwitz, antisemitism remains a deadly reality for Jews around the world. From Manchester and Milan, from Brooklyn, New York to Boulder, Colorado and now Bondi, Australia and Jackson, Mississippi, attacks on Jews have forced Jewish communities to invest tens of millions of dollars into metal detectors, concrete blockades, surveillance equipment and trained, armed personnel.

While there is government funding for some of these efforts, and authorities are committed to the safety of Jewish communities, the onus is on Jews themselves for attaining the highest level of security. Simultaneously, there is a less visible, equally insidious cost as antisemitism also chips away at Jews' confidence in their identity and institutions, their mental health, and their place in broader society. Indeed, The Washington Post's September 2025 polling makes clear that Jews feel increasingly isolated and scared about being publicly Jewish, echoing growing sentiment we have heard from Jewish communities abroad and right here in the United States.

Amid anxiety and loss, there is a growing thirst for connection We hear stories of children facing bullying. Families, including non-Jewish family members, feel anxious and lost after friendships and support networks evaporate. Ariel Zwang is CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). (Courtesy) We hear stories of children facing bullying. Families, including non-Jewish family members, feel anxious and lost after friendships and support networks evaporate.

Jews' allies in many aspects of their lives have turned away. Students report hiding their Jewish identities. Poor, elderly, and sick Jews face growing isolation and insecurity, increasingly afraid to ask outsiders for help as caregiving professionals are increasingly exposed as antisemitic. Above all, many feel a loss of agency to be proud Jews. They fear being associated with Jewish causes, in Jewish spaces, and are especially wary of expressing a connection with Israel, irrespective of their opinions about the policies of its government. This litmus test is clear: "give up Israel" — where half the world's Jews live — or stand alone.

Yet, there is also a growing thirst for Jewish content and connection. Jews previously unconnected to Jewish life, Israelis expats (conflated by others with the actions of the land of their birth), and Jews who have migrated from other locations to Europe are turning to local Jewish communities for these connections. As we are reminded on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, antisemitism often accompanies global upheaval. In the past, as societies became increasingly antisemitic, persecution pushed Jews into poverty and isolation. Jews required social and emotional aid, communal connections for spiritual sustenance, and — if they were fortunate enough to escape persecution — aid in transit and as they settled in new lands. This moment is different. Most Jews do not live amid state-sponsored antisemitism. The increased threat is instead at the grassroots, where the impact of rising antisemitism and growing anti-Israel sentiment often intertwine. The result is burgeoning needs that must be met to ensure Jewish well-being and safety and to stave off further threats to Jewish inclusion and advancement in our societies.

Three ideas to address rising antisemitism Eliot M. Arnovitz is an Atlanta-based real estate executive and Jewish community leader. (Courtesy) The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) has long addressed these issues in overseas Jewish communities with support from the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and other local and international partners. From World War I-era pogroms through the Holocaust, from Soviet oppression to terrorist attacks on Jews from Argentina to Paris, we've been caring for vulnerable Jews outside the U.S. for more than a century, setting them on a path for a stronger future. To address rising antisemitism, we believe three steps need to be taken, leveraging knowledge from work we are doing around the globe.