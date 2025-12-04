Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Two ‘unlawful orders’ the six Democrats didn’t mention To answer a letter in the AJC on Dec. 1 (“Lawmakers wanted to discredit commander-in-chief”), there are no charges against the six Democrats that could stand up to a court — civilian or military. The writer cited Article 94 of the Uniform Code of Military, which involves mutiny and sedition. All six Democrats made only one statement: that unlawful orders should not be obeyed. No statement was made as to which unlawful orders were involved, or, actually, no orders at all were mentioned. I will, however, mention a couple of illegal orders. Firing on a vessel in open waters is an act of war, and only Congress can declare war; the president cannot. Second, if Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said to kill everyone on a particular boat that survived the bomb, then that order would be an unlawful order. That is against how an injured enemy is treated. Wounded enemies should be attended to by medics and shipped as rapidly as possible to the nearest hospital for treatment of any other injuries.

RALEIGH PERRY, BUFORD ICE deportation tactic is abuse of justice On Nov. 29, the AJC ran an article titled, “Green card interviews end with handcuffs” on page A13. The facts in that article should have been on page 1, above the fold. It exposed how ICE is abusing the legal system and undermining the rule of law. A couple walked into a routine green card interview with their 4-month-old baby, but the mother (British) was arrested and taken away in handcuffs. The mother had done nothing wrong. She was compliant with all immigration procedural steps and had not committed any crime. When the husband learned ICE was threatening to deport her, he hired a lawyer to file suit in federal court. ICE capitulated, approved her green card and released her. This ICE tactic is a flagrant abuse of the system. In America, you are innocent until proven guilty. You should not be arrested with no basis whatsoever, taken from your children, threatened with deportation, and have no remedy unless you can afford to hire a lawyer to sue ICE in federal court.

That is what Vladimir Putin does in Russia. This is supposed to be the United States of America, not Russia. Everyone needs to know about this ICE tactic.