Opinion
AJC readers write on Trump, the military and patriotism.
Lawmakers wanted to discredit commander-in-chief
Like one of the cited lawmakers referenced in “Six Democratic lawmakers urge troops to refuse illegal orders,” AJC, Nov. 20, I am also a former paratrooper and Army Ranger. As a former commander, I am very familiar with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which addresses the matter of lawful orders (not illegal orders).
These six should already have been aware that all of our military is trained on this very matter, including the Geneva Conventions, the laws of land warfare, and, of course, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 92. Service members also receive periodic refresher training.
The lowest soldier has about nine superiors in the full chain of command who, if they are truly officers, commanders, and leaders, would promptly speak up and put their rank and career on the line if issued an unlawful order.
It is not coincidental that all of these federal legislators are Democrats. They are obsessed with doing everything they can to discredit the commander-in-chief. When pressed many times, they cannot cite any specific unlawful orders. Retired Navy Captain Mark Kelly is subject to recall to active duty and may need to find a lawyer himself in defense of a violation of Article 94 – mutiny or sedition.
TERRY DEMPSEY, GRAYSON
No real patriot should still support Trump
President Donald Trump has now made it completely clear that no patriotic American has any excuse to support him. Six members of Congress rightly reminded members of the military of their right and duty to disobey unlawful orders. Trump is calling the six lawmakers seditionists who should face the death penalty.
These are the ravings of a would-be totalitarian dictator. The responsibility of the military to obey only lawful orders has long been fundamental to U.S. and international law. If the military were to, say, comply with a White House order to attack non-violent U.S. citizens – as federal immigration agents are already doing – none of us would be safe.
Of course, House Speaker Mike Johnson immediately and spinelessly defended Trump. Most other Republicans in Congress are either doing the same or staying silent. They’re sacrificing every last vestige of patriotism, character, integrity and decency out of sheer cowardice. Any GOP member of Congress who loves this country has the obligation to switch parties, impeach Trump and VP Vance and remove them from office.
CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST