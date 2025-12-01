Like one of the cited lawmakers referenced in “Six Democratic lawmakers urge troops to refuse illegal orders,” AJC, Nov. 20, I am also a former paratrooper and Army Ranger. As a former commander, I am very familiar with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which addresses the matter of lawful orders (not illegal orders).

These six should already have been aware that all of our military is trained on this very matter, including the Geneva Conventions, the laws of land warfare, and, of course, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 92. Service members also receive periodic refresher training.

The lowest soldier has about nine superiors in the full chain of command who, if they are truly officers, commanders, and leaders, would promptly speak up and put their rank and career on the line if issued an unlawful order.

It is not coincidental that all of these federal legislators are Democrats. They are obsessed with doing everything they can to discredit the commander-in-chief. When pressed many times, they cannot cite any specific unlawful orders. Retired Navy Captain Mark Kelly is subject to recall to active duty and may need to find a lawyer himself in defense of a violation of Article 94 – mutiny or sedition.

