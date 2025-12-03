Opinion Readers write (AJC 2013)

Unbelievable. Trump gets away with lies. The fact that the president of the United States lied about the 2020 election results after trying to coerce underlings to do his bidding will never be held accountable for his actions is unbelievable. This case was the last possibility because all others were dropped.

The fact that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, with whom I disagree on almost everything, took a stand gives me hope at a time when there is very little. The actions of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan at the time also gave me hope. I miss the time when lying was wrong and when people lied, they were usually held accountable. Our children are watching. DALE DUNCAN, ATLANTA False 2020 election claims will not be forgotten

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden by over 7 million votes, Donald Trump launched an extensive multistate attack to overturn the election. His effort to seize the presidency culminated in the riotous assault on our Capitol, where 140 police officers were injured.

In Georgia, a slate of fake electors signed documents that could have reversed the election. Now-disbarred attorney Rudy Giuliani and others descended into Georgia with wildly false election claims. And worst of all, there’s Trump’s infamous phone call where he used the full power of his office to pressure Secretary of State Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.” “Finding” those votes would have required Raffensperger and others to commit serious state and federal crimes. It is beyond tragic that Trump will never be held legally accountable for these shameful acts. But history must never forget or forgive this dark threat to our democracy. DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA Republicans to the rescue for Trump, again