opinion
AJC readers write about gambling laws and political adversaries.
Let states decide on gambling laws
In Georgia, we believe in our states’ rights. And in our state, sports betting is currently prohibited. It’s a decision that is debated by our legislators who are held accountable by our voters. But with the integration of prediction market platforms, that choice is somehow no longer ours to make.
Until recently, Georgia itself has called the shots surrounding our state’s sports betting laws. Now, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission determines if prediction market platforms can enter the world of sports betting, drawing an unclear and dangerous line between what is and what is not a bet, leaving Georgians everywhere vulnerable to financial risks.
Working in the business community, I know how legitimate enterprises are supposed to operate: transparently, properly regulated and properly taxed. It makes no sense that a business with potentially adverse impacts on consumers can operate in Georgia without any state oversight. No safety standards. No accountability. No contribution to the state programs that would be required of any regulated operator. That’s not how we do business in Georgia.
These platforms allow participants to trade contracts based on sports outcomes. Posed as financial contracts, these markets bypass state laws and oversight, opening the door to a process that does not honor ethics or principles.
The CFTC must leave these decisions to the states. Georgia — and every state — deserves to make their own choices surrounding gambling laws, and Washington must not take that protection away from voters and elected officials.
BRETT LANGE, ATLANTA
Trump escapes justice then goes after adversaries
Three cheers for Jack Smith and Fani Willis! Both faced scrutiny from Republicans for their attempts to prosecute Donald Trump and/or his supporters for attempting to steal the 2020 election. Instead of having the chance to prove their cases in court, these two public servants were thwarted by stall tactics, personal smear campaigns and political stonewalling.
Smith wasn’t allowed by Republicans to testify in public because he would be proving the case he was never allowed to present. Willis forcefully defended her case and character as Republicans tried to demean her well-intended efforts.
Meanwhile, Trump and those trying to overturn his election loss (backed by his Republican sycophants) have managed to unjustly escape their day in court. Trump continues to go after innocent adversaries while he sits in the White House, anything but innocent.
Covering up his own indiscretions, Trump slings mud at innocent public defenders, while our legal and political systems have mud on their faces.
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA