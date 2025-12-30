In Georgia, we believe in our states’ rights. And in our state, sports betting is currently prohibited. It’s a decision that is debated by our legislators who are held accountable by our voters. But with the integration of prediction market platforms, that choice is somehow no longer ours to make.

Until recently, Georgia itself has called the shots surrounding our state’s sports betting laws. Now, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission determines if prediction market platforms can enter the world of sports betting, drawing an unclear and dangerous line between what is and what is not a bet, leaving Georgians everywhere vulnerable to financial risks.

Working in the business community, I know how legitimate enterprises are supposed to operate: transparently, properly regulated and properly taxed. It makes no sense that a business with potentially adverse impacts on consumers can operate in Georgia without any state oversight. No safety standards. No accountability. No contribution to the state programs that would be required of any regulated operator. That’s not how we do business in Georgia.

These platforms allow participants to trade contracts based on sports outcomes. Posed as financial contracts, these markets bypass state laws and oversight, opening the door to a process that does not honor ethics or principles.

The CFTC must leave these decisions to the states. Georgia — and every state — deserves to make their own choices surrounding gambling laws, and Washington must not take that protection away from voters and elected officials.