Police oversight needs an independent process
Thanks for again showing readers the difficulties of police oversight. (“Deaths by officers still lack citizen board review,” AJC, Dec. 22).
I have an opinion grounded in reading about many police-caused deaths and the lack of accountability. There cannot and will not be true accountability for police malfeasance until there is a review process that is totally independent from both law enforcement and judicial control.
District attorneys do not charge police because they depend upon police for success in their jobs. Judges do not convict police for the same reason. Police do not willingly reveal internal investigation information because of the “thin blue line” pressure. Police officers do not restrain other officers for fear of reprisal.
There is very seldom any personal consequence to the officer, even if the actions were egregious and excessive (qualified immunity). Police are trained to take control, support one another and never betray the brotherhood. It is very similar to the esprit de corps fostered in any military organization.
Until citizens can gain some degree of control over police through a review process with teeth, the killings and disregard for civil rights will continue.
Perhaps you might follow up on this piece with a summary of the costs to taxpayers from police misconduct over a given period.
GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTE COUNTY
Biden gave us open borders, high inflation
During the Biden administration, the mainstream media ignored the fact that our borders were not closed, inflation was at a recent history high, and food prices and gas prices skyrocketed. All due to the Biden policies. Now the Dems, with the help of the mainstream media, are trying desperately to lay the lack of affordability at the feet of President Trump.
During the Biden years, we saw riots and burning buildings, yet we were told they were peaceful demonstrations. We saw millions of immigrants illegally enter our country, yet we were told the border was closed. We saw soaring inflation but were told it was coming down. We saw increasing food and gas prices, but they couldn’t fool us on those.
In my opinion, the open borders were the biggest travesty of the Biden years. The press should be reporting more on what the influx of these illegals has cost our country monetarily and in violent acts and threats of violence to citizens.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL