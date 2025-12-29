Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Police oversight needs an independent process Thanks for again showing readers the difficulties of police oversight. (“Deaths by officers still lack citizen board review,” AJC, Dec. 22). I have an opinion grounded in reading about many police-caused deaths and the lack of accountability. There cannot and will not be true accountability for police malfeasance until there is a review process that is totally independent from both law enforcement and judicial control.

District attorneys do not charge police because they depend upon police for success in their jobs. Judges do not convict police for the same reason. Police do not willingly reveal internal investigation information because of the “thin blue line” pressure. Police officers do not restrain other officers for fear of reprisal. There is very seldom any personal consequence to the officer, even if the actions were egregious and excessive (qualified immunity). Police are trained to take control, support one another and never betray the brotherhood. It is very similar to the esprit de corps fostered in any military organization. Until citizens can gain some degree of control over police through a review process with teeth, the killings and disregard for civil rights will continue. Perhaps you might follow up on this piece with a summary of the costs to taxpayers from police misconduct over a given period.

GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTE COUNTY