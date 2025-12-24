Opinion Kindness, giving are good for the soul and great ways to combat loneliness Much of the current negativity in our culture comes from a lack of human connection. Emory Morsberger takes a photo of a family visiting Stone Mountain at sunrise. He has committed this random act of kindness thousands of times.

By Emory Morsberger – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec 24, 2025 link copied

For many of us, the holidays are a time of giving. The season has long been the time when Americans donate most to nonprofits, and many of us will celebrate the holidays by giving thoughtful gifts to our family and friends. I’ve always tried to extend my period of giving through the entire year. Truthfully, my parents deserve most of the credit. They taught me that no matter how bleak life became, I had a personal responsibility to help those around me.

I've carried this message with me throughout my life, from my years as a boy and later an Eagle Scout, to my time in Rotary clubs and serving Ukraine. One practical way I serve others is by offering to take their photos. As I walk to the top of Stone Mountain every morning, I see many people, some foreign, others local, who would like their picture taken. It's a small gesture, perhaps, but an important one. I receive a strong feeling of satisfaction, and I hope to inspire people to do the same, not just for others, but for themselves as well. RELATED Opinion: I took thousands of Stone Mountain visitors' photos as an act of kindness Research shows humans benefit from acts of kindness Numerous studies have investigated the benefits of kindness. A 2025 report from Harvard Health indicated that acts of kindness are "associated with lower blood pressure and levels of the stress hormone cortisol." A 2022 study from Ohio State University found that acts of kindness reduced depression symptoms. The study's co-author, David Cregg, said, "There's something specific about performing acts of kindness that makes people feel connected to others." I think this is an important point. I believe that much of the current negativity in our culture comes from a lack of human connection. The world, especially the world of 2025, can be a dark place. Social media algorithms and digital news feeds are constantly pitting us against each other, and many of our discussions take place in an anonymous online world.

When I consider these factors, and many others, I can’t help but think that the world could use a little more kindness, a little more generosity. Why are our relationships such a struggle? I don’t know the answer, but I do know that kindness goes a long way.

How I took my desire to give to the global stage For the past three years, I have been working to help the people of Ukraine through HelpingUkraine.US, an organization I founded after visiting the region in 2022. I saw firsthand the dire conditions these innocent people faced. They needed food, medical supplies, therapy, electricity, and countless other essentials many of us take for granted. We have delivered many of these essentials, and the people of Ukraine have shown incredible courage, helping us as we work to support and rebuild the country. RELATED Opinion: Ukraine wants to do business with Georgia, but war-torn nation needs our help I am blessed with 11 grandchildren, each of whom I love and cherish. This love inspires me every day, and it’s part of the reason why so much of my recent work with HelpingUkraine.US has focused on children. We have supplied generators, food, and water; established schools, children’s camps, and programs. We do these things not only out of the kindness of our own hearts, but also out of an innate desire to feel that we’ve made an impact on the world. We’ve been successful in our efforts, but the people of Ukraine need more help.

I have experienced a great benefit from my work with HelpingUkraine.US, but I know that many people do not have the means or ability to found an organization. Holidays are a great time to give, but go beyond that I am simply suggesting that we take a little time out of our day to serve others. It can be something small, like complimenting a friend, or delivering a meal. Or perhaps larger, like donating our time and money to a nonprofit organization. I have encouraged this with my own children, grandchildren, co-workers, members of organizations I participate in and certainly the community at large. RELATED Opinion: For Georgia to move forward, we need strong nonprofits. Here’s how to help. These acts of kindness give us a feeling of agency. Many of us feel powerless, and that feeling of powerlessness can, in turn, create isolation. A feeling of powerlessness can trick us into thinking we are helpless, like the world is too big and complex for us to make an impact. As the song goes, it’s this “time of year when the world falls in love.” I can think of no better theme to encourage others to seek opportunities for giving and to love doing it. Our world needs this.