Opinion Grinches try to ruin Christmas when they claim Santa Claus is fake Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is the personification of love, kindness and compassion. "Santa isn’t only for children. Adults need cheer just as much, maybe even more," writes Shelley Wynter. Pictured is Santa Claus visiting Dahlonega during a past year's Old Fashioned Christmas celebration. (Courtesy of Lamar Bates/Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Bureau)

I recently came across a BBC news story reporting that “Santa is Fake” signs were erected in a Canadian city west of Toronto. Well, I strongly disagree. Santa is real.

Here's what Santa really represents

Shelley Wynter, host of The Shelley Wynter Show on 95.5 WSB. (Courtesy). In my mind, the answer is simple. Yes, Santa is real. Not because he climbs down chimneys or flies a sleigh pulled by reindeer or lives at the North Pole, but because Santa is love, and love is undeniably real. I know this is true because I have been loved, showed love all of my life and seen love all of my life. Santa personifies something deeper than folklore. He represents the act of giving without expecting anything in return. In my mind, the answer is simple. Yes, Santa is real. Not because he climbs down chimneys or flies a sleigh pulled by reindeer or lives at the North Pole, but because Santa is love, and love is undeniably real. I know this is true because I have been loved, showed love all of my life and seen love all of my life. Santa personifies something deeper than folklore. He represents the act of giving without expecting anything in return. He is, in a word, selfless, not selfish. Look around you. Nonprofits report increased giving and volunteerism. On our station, 95.5 FM WSB, our audience will make sure over 12,000 foster children get gifts through Clark Christmas Kids. In a world that often feels hateful, divided and self-focused, the idea of Santa reminds us that generosity, kindness, love still matter. When we say “Santa is real,” we’re acknowledging the truth that kindness and compassion are powerful forces. They shape relationships, strengthen communities and bring hope when it’s most needed. We acknowledge that communities and families are healed and come together over these time-honored human traits.

And Santa isn't only for children. Adults need cheer just as much, maybe even more. The holiday sparkle we feel — the lights, the music, the shared excitement — isn't childish. It's human. It reminds us that wonder doesn't have an expiration date. Santa gives us permission to embrace joy, to believe in something good and to pass that goodness on. So, is Santa a man in a red suit at the North Pole? Is Santa Black or white? Maybe not literally. But is Santa real in the ways that matter — in love, in giving, in lifting up, in sharing, in spreading happiness and joy shared across generations?