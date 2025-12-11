opinion Atlanta’s United Way emerged out of a snowstorm 120 years ago The organization is working alongside many nonprofits to address the poor economic mobility ranking that plagues the city. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Mike Luckovich created this cartoon for The United Way of Greater Atlanta's Unite for More campaign (June 13, 2021).

By Milton J. Little Jr. – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 37 minutes ago link copied

When The Atlanta Constitution arrived hot off the presses on Feb. 6, 1905, the paper was immediately chilled by icy air. The headline spelled out a deadly reality: “His Iciness of the North Freezes Atlanta to his Car of Triumph.”

At United Way of Greater Atlanta, we have spent the last year talking about how that ice storm sparked a movement of compassionate and strategic philanthropy that created our very organization. You see, less than two weeks after the devastating storm, another headline describes how Atlantans planned to organize for “Charity’s Sake.” The article states 200 men and women gathered to that end in the city council chamber to charter a new organization. The newspaper’s then owner and editor, Clark Howell, called the meeting to order. The idea came, in part, from newly formed organizations in other states which sought to foster “harmonious cooperation between [charitable agencies],” eliminate duplicity of efforts and maximize charitable impact. RELATED Mayor Andre Dickens: Atlanta has a moral imperative to fix city’s inequality While initially we were known as Associated Charities, community leaders were already operating as we do now: the united way. Faith leaders joined civic leaders, together with boots-on-the-ground charities who were responding to the most urgent needs of the hour. And throughout those early days of the organization, our region held one critical thing in common: the morning paper.

Light the way to create prosperity for all in metro Atlanta Whether thanks to The Atlanta Journal or The Atlanta Constitution, many started their day with ink-covered fingers: a mark of investment in our community’s shared narrative. Milton J. Little Jr. is president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta Whether thanks to The Atlanta Journal or The Atlanta Constitution, many started their day with ink-covered fingers: a mark of investment in our community’s shared narrative.

Regardless of ideology or partisan persuasions, there was an understood civic commitment to regularly listening to otherwise inaccessible voices. You could not scroll past the often-painful realities of the day. Instead, they greeted you at your doorstep, reminding everyone of our shared stories and responsibilities. Today’s difficult headlines, though they may now fit in the palm of our hand, remain immense. Among the most jarring is news that our region currently ranks last among major metro areas in economic mobility. That means less than 5% of children born into poverty in Atlanta will make it into the middle class by adulthood. Regardless of ideology or partisan persuasions, there was an understood civic commitment to regularly listening to otherwise inaccessible voices. You could not scroll past the often-painful realities of the day. Instead, they greeted you at your doorstep, reminding everyone of our shared stories and responsibilities. Today’s difficult headlines, though they may now fit in the palm of our hand, remain immense. Among the most jarring is news that our region currently ranks last among major metro areas in economic mobility. That means less than 5% of children born into poverty in Atlanta will make it into the middle class by adulthood. That’s unacceptable. That’s a reality that we shouldn’t scroll past. That’s a reality that should leave a mark on us. Every Atlanta generation has the chance to turn a mark into a movement. Dr. Martin Luther King’s eternal flame still burns in our city. The cauldron that once held the flame of Olympic spirit still hangs over our streets. What light will we leave behind? RELATED Middle class housing crisis worsens and requires urgent action and attention We can allow inaction to move us into the faded corners of history or be fueled by the injustices we see to spark change. We can choose to pick up the torch and light the way for an Atlanta that’s more prosperous for all. Holistic approaches strengthen and sustain families I remain optimistic we can change the trajectory of economic mobility in Greater Atlanta because we have access to a 120-year-old guide for how to do hard things successfully: we do them together.

Through two world wars, pandemics, multiple social justice movements, a depression and various recessions, we have maintained a belief as a region that United is the Way. That is our north star and why we continue to unite partners to remove the biggest barriers our children face. United Way of Greater Atlanta is ready for you to show up with us. Together, we’re building career pipelines through Career Ready ATL apprenticeship initiative. We’re leading strategic hyper-local investments thanks to our data-informed Child Well Being Index. We’re creating holistic approaches to economic stability and helping families build better foundations for the future through programs like Kids Home Initiative. From talking to babies in the NICU, to free Learning Spaces and scaling education partnerships like Literacy and Justice for All, we are applying the proven Science of Reading to prepare children for the lifetime of opportunities that education can offer. One hundred and twenty years after Atlantans stepped up in the wake of an icy reality, it’s time we do the same. It’s time to show up, shoulder to shoulder, determined to usher in a Greater Atlanta. Alongside so many nonprofits, we now collectively hold our breath to see who answers the call. We wait expectantly to see who is inspired to actduring this season of giving and all year long. RELATED Atlanta is full of promise, but people are going hungry. Let’s change that. Just as 1905 became a turning point in collective action, this can be the year we meet the moment.