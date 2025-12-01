Opinion Atlanta is full of promise, but people are going hungry. Let’s change that. MUST Ministries’ partnership with OxiClean and Kroger is an example of what nonprofits and businesses can do to serve residents in need. Volunteer Matthew Underwool works at MUST Ministries food distribution center, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Marietta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Metro Atlanta continues to grow economically, culturally, and physically. New businesses are opening, neighborhoods are developing, and the city is evolving. Yet, even as opportunities expand, many families across our region still face challenges meeting some of life’s most basic needs: access to consistent, nutritious food, and just as critical, access to clean clothing and hygiene resources.

In Georgia today, a recent report from Feeding America estimates 1.6 million people, or one in seven residents, face hunger, including nearly 500,000 children. But hunger isn't the only hidden crisis. For many families, access to basic hygiene essentials, like laundry and soap, is out of reach — many go months without access to laundry because of broken machines, unaffordable costs and limited household income. Earlier this year MUST Ministries partnered with OxiClean and Kroger to host The Mess Express: Powered by OxiClean, a local community celebration benefiting students and families facing food insecurity. Dwight "Ike" Reighard (Courtesy) Earlier this year MUST Ministries partnered with OxiClean and Kroger to host The Mess Express: Powered by OxiClean, a local community celebration benefiting students and families facing food insecurity. Held at the Kroger Terrell Mill Marketplace on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, the event invited attendees to bring nonperishable food items benefiting the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. Along with family-friendly activities, this initiative served as an important reminder of the crucial role businesses and neighbors can play in addressing hunger. In addition, OxiClean is working with MUST Ministries to donate a large quantity of its cleaning products to support an Atlanta-area school that serves more than 500 students, the majority of whom are experiencing homelessness. With this donation, the school can now offer students clean clothes through its on-site pantry, helping them feel more confident and prepared to learn. Held at the Kroger Terrell Mill Marketplace on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta, the event invited attendees to bring nonperishable food items benefiting the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. Along with family-friendly activities, this initiative served as an important reminder of the crucial role businesses and neighbors can play in addressing hunger. In addition, OxiClean is working with MUST Ministries to donate a large quantity of its cleaning products to support an Atlanta-area school that serves more than 500 students, the majority of whom are experiencing homelessness. With this donation, the school can now offer students clean clothes through its on-site pantry, helping them feel more confident and prepared to learn.

These acts of support are significant to acknowledge as we commemorate Giving Tuesday on Dec. 2, a moment each year when communities come together around generosity and service.

"While MUST Ministries has done an exceptional job in addressing urgent needs, providing meals, housing, and support to families across Georgia for 54 years, we're proud that OxiClean can play a small but meaningful role in restoring comfort through food donations and laundry supplies," said Melissa Martin, vice president of marketing, OxiClean. Thanks to the generosity of Kroger and the Marietta community, we collected over 200 nonperishable food items that will directly support local students and their families. Support like this demonstrates how local action at any time can create momentum during a season focused on giving back. Events like this do more than fill pantry shelves. They raise awareness. They spark conversations. And they prompt the question we hear again and again: What can I do to help? That question drives our mission. We believe hunger is best addressed through community collaboration. By working with schools, faith groups, businesses and local governments, we help families access food and essential resources that support long-term stability.