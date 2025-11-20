Opinion Trump said he would fix Joe Biden’s inflation mess. The economy is worse now. Tariffs, the White House’s major economic policy, have led to lower unemployment and have not reversed rising prices Republicans once decried. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 20 minutes ago link copied

In 1988, then Vice President George H.W. Bush uttered his most infamous words, “Read my lips. No new taxes.” Following his election to the presidency that year, President Bush broke his pledge and raised taxes. The Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990 was passed by Congress on Oct. 27, 1990, weeks before the 1990 midterms.

Democrats won the popular vote by over seven percentage points and gained seven seats in the House and one in the Senate. The National Republican Congressional Committee in 1990 was co-chaired by a young Ed Rollins. With Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich’s backing, Rollins encouraged House Republicans to run against Bush and the tax increase. Those who did so were spared the wrath of the voters. Historians argue Bush’s compromise with Democrats, which also included spending cuts, paved the way for Bill Clinton’s surpluses. Republicans, to this day, view Bush’s presidency as a disappointment and a betrayal of Reaganomics. RELATED Opinion: Nothing lasts forever: Trump-Marjorie Taylor Greene union was bound to end Ronald Reagan is still lionized by the GOP, but the Trump Republicans have largely twisted Reagan’s legacy. Contrary to currently held orthodoxies, Reagan was an opponent of tariffs, only selectively deploying them and lamented doing so. Trump, on the other hand, loves tariffs. He credits tariffs with every good in the economy. The problem, however, is that there is not much truly good.

If the economy is up, why are so many employers slashing jobs? Recently, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released a study that looked at 150 years of tariffs impacting economies. Erick Erickson. (Courtesy) Recently, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released a study that looked at 150 years of tariffs impacting economies.

RELATED Opinion: Democrats are hungry, Republicans are complacent and all politics is national All Republicans have are lies and excuses. They claim everything is fine, like Joe Biden did, then say it is taking longer and it is harder than expected to make changes. But adding those tariffs was very easy. The Trump White House can declare Thanksgiving is cheaper this year, but Joe Biden did the same thing in 2023. Will Republicans remain silent as the economy goes into freefall? In November of 2024, Americans went to the polls, and Republicans not only won the popular vote for the presidency for the first time since 2004, but they also won the national popular vote for Congress. Republicans promised to fix what Joe Biden broke, but instead, they made it worse. Small businesses are absorbing the costs of tariffs and cannot raise wages. Big businesses are in the same boat. Exporters to the United States have reduced prices, but even the reductions get tariffed when entering the United States. Businesses are spending resources on tariff compliance. Every dollar spent on compliance or absorbed to avoid price increases is a dollar not spent on investment or raising wages or hiring new people. In 1990, Republicans ran against George H.W. Bush for his tax increase. Republicans have largely acquiesced to President Trump’s massive tax increase on Americans. How much longer will they? He is a lame duck. Economic policy matters. The left offers more government. If Democrats win the midterms, they will bog down President Trump in investigations and possibly impeachment.