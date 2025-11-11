Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Veterans will be hurt by changes in wound care As a military veteran, there is a deep commitment our nation holds to protecting and caring for our nation’s heroes and giving them the best possible medical care both during and after their service to our country. One of those chronic medical treatments often seen among veterans is the treatment of wounds — either due to injury, diabetes or other chronic conditions.

Unfortunately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid are making some significant changes that will reduce patient and provider access to life-changing and life-saving chronic wound care. While healthy Americans know little about these treatments, products known as cellular, acellular and skin substitutes are not going to be as easily accessible to those who have diabetes or other wounds that won’t heal. With access to these products, patients heal faster and reduce the need for escalated medical treatment, improving health care outcomes. If these proposed changes are enacted, veterans who can’t get care at Veterans Affairs will see an increase in amputations, hospitalizations and mortality rates.

CMS is enacting these changes due to widespread abuse in wound care. But it is possible to enact controls without forsaking much-needed treatment for veterans who do need the treatment.

Our nation is celebrating Veterans Day. It’s a day when we thank all veterans for their service. Let’s not cut corners with their health. Putting America First means putting our veterans first. MATT WATERFIELD, GREENSBORO Give a veteran a smile and say ‘thank you’ What is Veterans Day? Veterans Day is a reminder that the protection of the United States of America is through our active military branches (Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Merchant Marines and Space Force)! All of the branches interact with each other to safeguard our country. Not only do the branches protect America, they do so as part of NATO and in peacekeeping missions worldwide. I learned on my first day in Vietnam in 1967 that where there is war, there can be peace. The training for individuals who become veterans is based on duty, commitment, honor and country. The uniform symbolizes dedication to upholding the values and principles of justice, freedom, liberty and human rights. Veterans are peace workers.