I served as an infantry captain in Vietnam. That war was a fiasco from its inception to our deplorable exit from Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, I believed serving a free nation carried sufficient merit to be worth risking my life.

Never did I dream the American public, be it out of desperation, ignorance, complacency or greed, would deliver our democracy into the hands of would-be leaders who care nothing for hard-won personal freedoms or the conscientious exercise of checks and balances required of the two non-executive branches of government by our founding fathers and our Constitution.

While our executive branch has become a quasi-dictatorship at worst, a non-regal monarchy at best, the judiciary and legislative branches have become shallow, toothless, hopelessly divided pawns in an undeclared war on our own citizenry! Those charged with the burden of protecting our freedoms from and ensuring the rule of law over Trump’s power-hungry, manic actions and undiluted dictates grow daily more incapable of acting in the public interest.

The longer we remain complacent, the longer we tolerate these intolerable forays against our freedoms, the closer we come to political capitulation and the end of the American dream.

STEVE MADDOX, ATHENS