Opinion Readers write

26 minutes ago link copied

Reforms needed for flawed primary system Former Republican political aide Lee Raudonis, in “Politics is broken because of extremes on each side,” Oct. 22, writes of America’s broken, polarized politics. On that point, he’s right. For proof, we need look no further than yet another government shutdown. He points to pervasive social media directed at citizenry predispositions as a cause, along with the rise of Christian nationalism.

He overlooks the root cause of today’s divisiveness: the state primary system of both Republicans and Democrats for nominating presidential candidates. Adopted in 1972, the system has proved the worst of unintended consequences. With a record of low voter turnout, state primaries and a few caucuses are the open gate for extremists, radicals, and agitators with an ox to gore. State primaries encourage unqualified candidates, billionaires, and public personalities. They are the proximate cause of our detrimental cult of politics of personality. To say nothing of promoting the two-year presidential campaign, which costs billions, impedes constructive action and wears out the body politic. Why no calls for reform? JIM THOMAS, ATLANTA

Killing at sea without due process is morally wrong

I believe that attacking a boat outside of a country’s territorial waters is an act of piracy unless a state of war exists. We are not in a state of war. There is no proof, evidence or due process of law (only speculation) to ensure that illegal drugs are involved, and some 70-plus people have been killed to date. I believe that these actions are illegal, morally wrong, and open us up to international condemnation. Additionally, as collateral damage, local fishermen are afraid of being attacked by mistake and cannot pursue their livelihood. DAVID PITTS, ATLANTA Destruction comes before self-aggrandizement Gotta love Mike Luckovich’s Oct. 26 cartoon “Serial shatterer” depicting Trump’s destroying the USA and calling it renovation.