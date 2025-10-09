U.S. politics is broken because of MAGA Republicans and hard-line Democrats

While these factors help explain how we have become so divided, they do not explain why our divisions are so intense, and it is this intensity that I believe is the most significant reason for the hostility between MAGA Republicans and the most partisan Democrats.

While these factors help explain how we have become so divided, they do not explain why our divisions are so intense, and it is this intensity that I believe is the most significant reason for the hostility between MAGA Republicans and the most partisan Democrats.

It reminds me of the description sometimes used to describe the differences between genders — “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus.” Similarly, I believe that many of today’s most partisan Republicans and Democrats act as if they are indeed from different planets, although I am not sure which planets would best describe their differences.

It is clear, however, that the differences are far greater than mere disagreements about political issues. They are deeply felt views about basic values.

Among many ardent GOP/MAGA supporters, politics has become almost inseparable from religion, making it virtually impossible to compromise on issues such as abortion, gay rights, and the role of religion in society and government.

The most extreme of these partisans are advocates of Christian Nationalism, the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and the government should promote Christian ideals. It should come as no surprise that many Republicans are referring to the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk as a “Christian martyr.”

Among the most politically involved Democrats, politics today has become nothing less than a mission to save democracy. They have come to view every action of the current Trump Administration as a genuine threat to our Constitution and democratic form of government.

