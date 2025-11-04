Opinion Readers write Fund public schools instead of vouchers and thanks for celebrating marching bands and band teachers. Our readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Give school funds where they’re needed most The more I look around today, the more I see the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer. Discrimination is running rampant. It confuses me why Congress would pass a bill giving to private schools when the money given to public schools would be put to much better use.

Private schools are known for higher-achieving students and have the resources to support them, so why aren’t we giving more effort to those who are struggling because of a lack of resources? Instead of helping a few students get into a good school, why can’t we make the school they are zoned for better? The option that makes sense would be racial discrimination, as Jack Bernard pointed out in his Oct. 7 opinion, “Georgia’s school voucher program isn’t good for separation of church and state.” Clearly, the bill should be changed to help the disadvantaged group, not individuals, which would be better for the community as a whole. Education is a building block to society, and gaps need to be filled more efficiently. EMILY CHESTER, GRADUATE STUDENT AT UGA SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

