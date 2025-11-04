Fund public schools instead of vouchers and thanks for celebrating marching bands and band teachers.
31 minutes ago
Give school funds where they’re needed most
The more I look around today, the more I see the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer. Discrimination is running rampant. It confuses me why Congress would pass a bill giving to private schools when the money given to public schools would be put to much better use.
Private schools are known for higher-achieving students and have the resources to support them, so why aren’t we giving more effort to those who are struggling because of a lack of resources? Instead of helping a few students get into a good school, why can’t we make the school they are zoned for better?
The option that makes sense would be racial discrimination, as Jack Bernard pointed out in his Oct. 7 opinion, “Georgia’s school voucher program isn’t good for separation of church and state.”
Clearly, the bill should be changed to help the disadvantaged group, not individuals, which would be better for the community as a whole. Education is a building block to society, and gaps need to be filled more efficiently.
EMILY CHESTER, GRADUATE STUDENT AT UGA SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK
Tough teachers keep HBCU musical legacy marching on
I am a loyal subscriber to the AJC, especially when I have my morning coffee. I opened the paper last Monday and saw the article on the young lady who is the new head drum major at FAMU. (“Meet FAMU’s 1st female head drum major,” Oct. 27). When I read the remainder of the piece, I got the best surprise ever. You featured Mrs. Norma White, my junior high school band director.
Talk about a role model. Mrs. White was a tough taskmaster, and our band at Darnell Cookman Junior High School in Jacksonville, Florida, marked the beginning of our music education. We learned to read music and march in parades, and we consistently made superior ratings at yearly band festivals. She also demanded that your schoolwork be done in a superior manner.
Along with James Weldon Johnson Junior High, our school served as the training ground for many future HBCU band members. I know that many band directors throughout the country started in the same manner, with teachers like Mrs. White leading the way and lighting the fire for excellence.
Thank you so much for the spotlight on Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede and for letting others know that the musical legacy of marching bands is alive and well.