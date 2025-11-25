If you have never had the experience of leasing a dwelling to a difficult tenant, you are having it now — in spades.

All of us are the owners of a beautiful, historic property at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. We lease this property, free of charge, every four years to a new tenant.

Some previous tenants have had children and pets that have caused minor damage, and some made preapproved changes to the property, but our current tenant has turned out to be the type that all landlords have nightmares about. He clearly does not understand the difference between occupying a property and owning it.

First, he destroyed the historic republican simplicity of our property by gold-plating the Oval Office to a level that would have embarrassed French King Louis XIV. And then, without asking our permission, he tore down the entire historic East Wing of our building. And to make matters even worse, he plans to spend $300 million to build a gold-plated, crystal-laden ballroom that will dwarf what is left of our beloved White House.

I know it is too late now, but I think we should have done a more thorough background check.