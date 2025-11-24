opinion Readers write (AJC 2013)

7 minutes ago link copied

Greene prioritizes her constituents While I disagree with the vast majority of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s views, I believe in giving credit where credit is due. She merits respect for her position to release the Epstein files after she listened to victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein and jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Also, she has supported extending ACA’s enhanced subsidies to account for the increased health insurance costs her adult children will incur.

Despite being one of Trump’s most loyal supporters over the years, she has become persona non grata to Trump. Why this is significant is that she is much closer to the needs of everyday people than Trump. It reinforces the observation that Trump’s loyalty to supporters is strictly transactional and that he is tone-deaf to the needs of everyday Americans. Greene prioritizes serving her constituents while, her former hero is focused on serving his own political needs. RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY MTG becomes target of ‘mob’ she helped create

I can’t help but chuckle to read that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to lower the temperature and toxicity of politics. It’s just the latest example of the GOP’s unending focus on “me and mine” at the cost of everyone else.

As soon as she becomes the target of the crazy mob she created, suddenly it’s no longer fun and funny. I don’t want GOP leaders like Greene to face death threats or harassment, but I also won’t shed any tears for them. They need to wake up and realize that to have any authenticity and authority here, they need to speak out against toxicity and political violence at all times, not just when it affects them personally. MICAH WEDEMEYER, ATLANTA All Americans deserve health care As a 44-year veteran nurse, the sentence that disturbed me the most in the article, “These hospitals will be hit hardest by GOP cuts,” AJC Nov. 19, was by our current U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

He says the new BBB “will strengthen the Medicaid program for those who truly need and deserve it." This hit me in my heart and soul. Those who deserve it? So he and his fellow Republicans believe there are American citizens who don’t deserve health care? Is he willing to have an America where folks who are poor or unable to get insurance simply die in the gutter, dirt or in their homes? All of society ultimately pays for uninsured or underinsured citizens. Poor and uninsured Americans suffer most from chronic disease. Our current health care system is flawed, no doubt. But to say folks don’t deserve insurance and health care is heartless and ignorant.